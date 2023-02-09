PERRYVILLE — The opening date for Great Wolf Lodge is now a few weeks earlier than was been announced last year.
“We have a big announcement,” said Steve Jacobson, vice president of development for Great Wolf Resorts. “We’ve been able to accelerate the opening. Great Wolf in Perryville will now open July 15.”
That’s about three weeks ahead of the original Aug. 1 date announced last July at the topping-off ceremony held at the construction site off of Chesapeake Overlook Parkway. Anyone that makes a reservation by Feb 19 and uses the promo code “JULYOPEN” will get a 30% discount, company officials announced Wednesday.
This will be the largest resort in Great Wolf’s portfolio and the 20{sup}th{/sup} location in North America.
“We’re really proud of this,” said Brad Weissmen, regional vice president of Great Wolf Resorts, which has hired Turner Construction to build the 750-room hotel and 128,000 square foot indoor recreational water area that includes water slides, a wave pool, lazy river, splash pad and outdoor pools along with a rope climbing center, bowling alley, gift shop, several restaurants and an ice cream shop. “We could not have picked a better area for our resort.”
Weissman said guests typically drive about 300 miles to reach the their destination and Great Wolf caters to those families whose time together is a precious commodity.
“You don’t need a fast pass, you don’t need a restaurant reservation, you don’t need a reservation for the kids activities,” he said. “You book a room, you show up and you have fun.”
“It’s the Three Cs,” Weissman added. “Close, convenient, carefree escape.”
That fun includes yoga, crafts, movies and dance parties said Alana Ostrowski, director of Operations Development and Integration for Great Wolf Resorts. “The dance party is ostensibly for the kids but you see the adults doing it too.”
For Melissa Jeselnick, Director of Attractions & Entertainment, the fun comes from MagiQuest, an interactive game in which kids are given magic wands to search for clues throughout the enormous resort.
“It’s fun seeing the kids running around with their wands ... and catching that element,” she said.
Ostrowski said the resort is completely ADA accessible and inclusive. That means helping visitors with food allergies.
“We take food allergies incredibly seriously,” she said. “When booking if you say you have a food allergy we connect you right away with our culinary team.”
Along with the new opening date, resort officials also announced that the Perryville Great Wolf Lodge would have the first ever water slide called The Wolf Tail that begins with the rider being dropped to a free fall. Family raft rides and racing rafts add to the fun, and slides with names such as High Paw Holler and Forest Flume.
Work continues to finish the resort. On Wednesday, concrete was still being poured and rooms were being filled with furnishings. Water slides were already in place as was the signature feature; the Great Wolf Lodge Water Works bucket.
“Every five minutes listen for the bell,” Ostrowski said. That’s your cue that as much as 4,000 gallons of water will be dropped from the bucket to the pool below. “It’s fun to see the kids rush over to get under it.”
“This is a very, very fun water park,” she added.
