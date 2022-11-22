PERRYVILLE — The rooms are taking shape and construction of the pools and splash pads has begun at Great Wolf Lodge according to Steve Jacobson, vice president of development for Great Wolf Resorts.
“We’re on schedule in Perryville,” Jacobson told the mayor and commissioners at the Tuesday night work session. He expects construction to accelerate in the new year.
He showed several photos of the project on Chesapeake Overlook Parkway indicating progress to date. There was an aerial view, a shot of the main entrance and several shots of the indoor water park including the colorful double tube slides.
“Is the red one the one that we signed?” asked Commissioner Christina Aldridge. When a ceremony was held in July officials were invited to sign the water slide since the opportunity was missed to sign a beam.
Jacobson also announced a partnership with Perryville Land Group and Tarpan Patel, which is the new owner of the former Days Inn at 61 Heather Lane.
“We are working with Mr. Patel to clean it up, get fencing ... building it up to our standards,” he said of the 104-room motel. Patel purchased the building in October for $3.7 million.
Jacobson also introduced the manager for what will be the largest Great Wolf Lodge in the Wisconsin-based company’s portfolio. Nadine Miracle said she is now an official Cecil County resident and looks forward to learning about Perryville and the surrounding communities. She’s also searching out the best sources of people who will be “pack members.”
“Our employees are called pack members,” Miracle said. “We focus on service leadership.”
She has met with Nicole Parr, the principal at Perryville High School, with Alan Sexton at Susquehanna Workforce Network, and with folks from Cecil College and Harford Community College.
“Do you plan any job fairs?” asked Tim Snelling, town commissioner.
When Great Wolf Lodge introduced itself to Perryville there was a promise that Perryville and Cecil County residents would get first consideration for the hundreds and full- and part-time jobs. Miracle told the board that it is still too early to begin that process.
“I don’t want to hire too soon,” she said, adding that would start about eight weeks ahead of opening.
With the work going at light speed, Jacobson hinted that the opening could be sooner than Aug. 1. Jason Lasecki, a spokesman for the company, said should that happen, anyone who purchased a package for August would be given the first opportunity to move to the earlier dates.
If that schedule accelerates, we will let you know, and any guests booked in that August 1-10 window who wanted to be the “first” would have an opportunity to move their date with no penalties or fees,” Lasecki said.
That discount is still in effect for those making reservations for 2023.
Meanwhile Great Wolf Resorts is also renovating its lodge in Poconos, Pa. and has broken ground on two new locations in Naples, Fla. and Webster, Texas.
