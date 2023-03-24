PERRYVILLE — Progress is evident at Great Wolf Lodge with the announcement Thursday that the massive indoor water park is moving its opening date up once again — the lodge is now set to open June 29. This means rooms will be available for the Independence Day holiday and all summer long.
At a February event, the date was moved to July 15, earlier than the August date that had been announced.
Look for large scale hiring events to begin in early May to fill some 700 positions at the resort on Chesapeake Overlook Parkway in Perryville. Those interested in getting a head start can apply now at www.greatwolf.com/jobs.
This is the largest resort on the Great Wolf portfolio, with a 128,000 square foot indoor water park and 750 family focused rooms. There’s also dry land fun with MagiQuest, bowling in Ten Paw Alley, Howlers Peak Ropes Course, Northern Lights Arcade, and Barnwood; a restaurant with menu items such as Roasted Chesapeake Oysters and Maryland Crab Toast.
To celebrate the grand opening, Great Wolf is offering a Taste of Perryville promotion. Anyone who books between March 28 and April 3 for a stay any time from July 15 through Feb. 28, 2024 will get 30% off and a $30 dining credit. The promo code is TASTE. Go to greatwolf.com/maryland or call 1-888-983-WOLF.
Word that Great Wolf has chosen Perryville as its mid-Atlantic location came out in Dec. 2018. The size of the project grew from 500 to 750 rooms before ground was broken. Construction of Great Wolf Lodge began in July 2021. A year later the initial opening date was announced.
Meanwhile, Town of Perryville officials have been working to provide all the water the park will need. The town will have to run its water treatment system around the clock until the membrane cassettes needed to expand the system arrive from Europe in the fall.
