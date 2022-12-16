ELKTON — In order to better implement state-mandated medicated opioid treatment in correctional facilities, Cecil County Health Department has received over $800,000 in grant funding.
The grant, awarded to Cecil County Health Department by the Opioid Operational Command Center for Opioid Use Disorder Examination and Treatment Act Grant Program totals $878,985. The money will be allocated three ways with roughly $270 thousand being used for medical staff, assessment and medication maintenance. Approximately $120 thousand will be used for correctional officers responsible for transport and custody of participants and just shy of $140 thousand will be used by the Cecil County Health Department to help coordinate re-entry planning, counseling and behavioral health assessments of program participants.
The remainder of the grant will be allocated for diagnostic and laboratory testing, urine drug screening and medication.
“This grant covers a whole lot of items, as far as personnel goes as well as part of it comes into our medical vendor,” said Cecil County Sheriff Scott Adams. “So it covers for a nurse, a partial doctor and some of the health department personnel and also medications.”
The mandate, from which the grant stems, comes after House Bill 116 (HB116) was passed by the General Assembly in 2019. In short, the bill requires local correctional facilities to conduct an assessment of the mental health and substance use status of each inmate using evidence-based screenings and assessments to determine if medication-assisted treatment for opioid addiction is appropriate.
HB116 makes Maryland the first state to require medication-assisted opioid treatment in local correctional facilities.
Cecil County already had a program similar to the mandate outlined in HB116. The pre-existing program only focused on people who are already participating in medication assisted treatment for opioid addiction and does not deal with program induction that is mandated by HB116.
“This is a voluntary program and it is our hope, quite frankly, that anyone with these needs take advantage of this program because as we move them back out of that facility and into our society, we hope they are living in a better place,” said Health Department Officer Lauren Levy.
Resolution Number 63-2022 is scheduled for approval during the legislative session Dec. 20.
