NEWARK, Del. — Grain Exchange opened in the University of Delaware’s FinTech Innovation Hub on Wednesday, becoming the first restaurant on the burgeoning STAR Campus.
The restaurant is the latest offering from Grain Craft Bar + Kitchen, which started on Main Street in 2015 and has expanded to include five other locations.
“It’s so neat to see a vision on paper come to fruition,” co-owner Lee Mikles said. “Everything we wanted to accomplish here, it just feels like it’s here and that is really exciting.”
The menu includes many of the burgers, sandwiches, salads and appetizers popular at the other locations as well as the addition of a coffee shop that sells beverages, bagels and breakfast sandwiches. The restaurant also includes an indoor and outdoor bar with a patio overlooking a central green between the FinTech and biopharmaceutical buildings..
Grain Exchange will be an obvious destination for students and employees on the STAR Campus, where until now, food trucks were the only food options. Mikles said the restaurant will be a place people can grab breakfast or coffee on the way to work, have lunch with coworkers or enjoy happy hour drinks after work.
“Howard Schultz of Starbucks said that they wanted to be that third place between work and home,” Mikles said. “And I think we’ve really got all the elements to do that. We can be that coffee hang out, we can be that lunch hang out.”
More than 3,000 people work on the STAR Campus, which is more than were employed there when the property was home to the Chrysler factory. That number will grow significantly over the next decade as UD continues to build out the campus. The Buccini-Pollin Group is planning to build apartments there, and the university has long said it expects STAR to be a mix of university buildings, private companies that complement the university’s mission, graduate student housing and amenities like a hotel, conference center, restaurants and retail shops.
Grain Exchange also welcomes members of the public. It will be open until 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Mikles said he has heard from many residents south of town who are excited for a fresh dining option nearby.
“They don’t want to go over that bridge into Newark. They want to stay down here,” he said. “I think the south Newark area is separate enough that we’ll be drawing a different audience.”
However, Mikles said, Blue Hen football game days is when Grain Exchange will really shine. He hopes the restaurant becomes the go-to spot for tailgaters, whether they’re hanging out at the bar before the game or just picking up wings to take back to a stadium lot. On game days, there will be live music on the outdoor patio.
“I want to be that before and after spot for football,” he said. “You’re going to be able to sit here and hear the game going.”
Mikles is a longtime season ticket holder.
“We grew up tailgating over there, and now we can tailgate here,” he said. “And that’s pretty special.”
Mikles and his business partner, Jim O’Donoghue, are both UD alums and treasure the opportunity to partner with their alma mater in such a prominent way.
“Our brand has always been pro-Delaware, the state. And we’ve always been pro-UD because of our background,” he said. “It’s so cool to be able to see their logo be a part of who we are as a business when we know it’s a part of who we are as people.”
Grain Exchange is located on the first floor of the FinTech Innovation Hub, 591 Collaboration Way. The six-story building houses a mix of university and private tenants, including Delaware Technology Park and a cybersecurity leadership center.
“The original Chicago Board of Trade was called the grain exchange,” Mikles has said previously, explaining the choice of the new restaurant’s name. “So we thought it was a nice sort of reference to FinTech.”
Parking is subject to UD regulations, and Mikles recommends members of the public park on the streets surrounding the building and use the Passport smartphone app to pay by the hour. Parking costs $3 for the first hour and $2 an hour after that. There is a large parking lot next to the building, but it is available only to UD-affiliated drivers who have the proper permit.
Grain Exchange is open for in-store dining now and will begin accepting take-out orders May 22. The following week, it will roll out delivery service for STAR Campus buildings.
