SANDY POINT — Two months after the Maryland Transportation Authority Board approved a new Customer Assistance Plan, the agency is continuing to offer a civil penalty waiver grace period for customers who pay their unpaid Video Tolls by 11:59 p.m. Nov. 30. With the success of the program, call volumes have significantly dropped, and the agency has quadrupled its call center staff, reducing wait times to help more people with billing questions and other needs.
During the nine-month Customer Assistance plan, for every Video Toll transaction paid in full, the corresponding civil penalty is waived. In addition, toll bill referrals to the Central Collection Unit and MDOT Motor Vehicle Administration have ceased until Dec. 1. It’s important to remember that the Customer Assistance Plan is not toll forgiveness nor an elimination of tolls owed. Tolling remains in effect statewide, and drivers are responsible for paying the outstanding toll amount owed.
Customers have seven months remaining to take advantage of this limited time opportunity. As of April 16, $11.4 million in civil penalties have been waived for approximately 71,000 drivers and businesses that have paid their outstanding Video Tolls.
Customers with unpaid Video Tolls can pay by the following methods:
Mail the bottom portion of the notice(s) along with a check/money order (do not send cash) payable to: Maryland Transportation Authority, P.O. Box 12853, Philadelphia, PA 19176-0853.
Use the automated call system 24/7 at 1-866-320-9995 (select Option 1 for Notice of Toll Due, then enter the mailing number on the notice when prompted).
Visit an in-person Customer Service Center.
While Maryland tolls remained in effect during the pandemic, the MDTA paused processing of certain transactions and deferred billing for these items in response to customers and businesses who had significant financial strains from nationwide shutdowns and layoffs. The MDTA will continue posting COVID-19 deferred tolls into summer 2022. If you believe you received or paid a toll charge and/or civil penalty in error, please call 1-888-321-6824, and the MDTA will review on a case-by-case basis to determine eligibility for reimbursement.
MDTA’s tolling vendor has increased the number of customer service agents. The DriveEzMD call center staffing fell to 60 agents in 2021 during the pandemic, but has more than quadrupled with implementation of the Customer Assistance Plan. Typical call and web chat wait times are now less than a few minutes, and often there is no wait to speak with an agent. The Customer Service Call Center (1-888-321-6824) is open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Services at in-person Customer Service Centers have also expanded for customers’ convenience. This past week, the MDTA opened a new DriveEzMD E-ZPass Maryland CSC in the MDOT Motor Vehicle Administration Essex Branch on Eastern Boulevard in Baltimore. The Bay Bridge (US 50/301), Fort McHenry Tunnel (I-95) and JFK Memorial Highway (I-95) CSC locations have added customer service stations within their existing space.
E-ZPass remains the most cost-effective way to travel toll roads in Maryland, saving drivers up to 77% versus the higher rates and additional paperwork that come with Video Tolls. Standard transponders (windshield-mounted) are free and there’s no monthly fee for Maryland addresses.
