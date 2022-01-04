ANNAPOLIS, Md. — On Tuesday morning, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan declared a statewide 30-day state of emergency due to concerns over surging COVID-19 cases across the state.
The announcement included the mobilization of 1,000 Maryland National Guard members, who will assist healthcare workers at the state and local level in combating the rising COVID cases.
“The truth is that the next four to six weeks will be the most challenging of the entire pandemic,” said Governor Hogan. “All of the emergency actions we are taking today are to keep our hospitals from overflowing, to keep our kids in school, and to keep Maryland open for business, and we will continue to take whatever actions are necessary in the very difficult days and weeks ahead.”
According to a press release from the Governor's office, on Tuesday Maryland hit a total of 3,057 COVID-19 hospitalizations – a record-high rate surpassing even earlier COVID surges in 2020 and 2021. Projections indicate that the rate may rise over 5,000 hospitalizations which would be a 250% increase over previous peak hospitalizations.
Hogan also signed an executive order that authorizes the Maryland Secretary of Health to regulate healthcare staff, bed space and supplies in order to help hospitals and nursing homes to address staff and supply shortages. The order also authorizes the expansion of EMS forces across the state, the opening of an additional 20 COVID testing sites outside of hospitals in order to disperse the number of people in hospital emergency rooms, the authorization of booster shot for 12-15 year olds and calls on Maryland employers to incentivize vaccinations, masks and booster shots to their workforce.
The declaration of the state of emergency comes just a day after the governor announced that masks will be required in all state buildings and that the state will provide two hours of paid leave to state employees to receive COVID-19 booster shots.
