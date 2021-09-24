CECIL COUNTY — On Friday, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced immediate authorization for COVID-19 vaccine boosters shots for all eligible Marylanders.
“While this action was long overdue, I am glad that the federal government has finally approved booster shots for seniors and high-risk individuals," said Hogan. "It is a significant step toward providing additional protection for our most vulnerable residents, and supports the data-based decision we made earlier this month to move ahead on booster shots for seniors in congregate settings."
Those eligible for the booster shots include anyone over 65 years old who received a Pfizer vaccine within the last six months as well as Pfizer recipients 18-64 who have underlying medical conditions or are at increased risk of COVID-19 exposure due to their job or schooling.
According to Maryland Department of Health guidelines, all Marylanders 12 and older are currently eligible to receive a vaccine. Friday's announcement affects those who have already received a vaccine, but require a vaccine booster shot due to COVID-related elevated risk factors.
Hogan also called on the federal government for further vaccine authorizations, particularly for people who received other vaccines than Pfizer's and the students who recently returned to classrooms.
“This is important progress," said Hogan. "But we continue to press the federal government to issue clear guidance for individuals who received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines. And with students back in classrooms, it is critical that the federal government expedite approval of vaccines for 5- to 11-year-olds."
At a press conference on Sept. 8, Hogan noted that Maryland has – thus far – been one of the states least affected by the delta variant, with only .02% of fully-vaccinated Marylanders having been hospitalized at the time of the conference. He also called for the state to continue to follow safety protocols and receive vaccinations, lest those numbers worsen.
"We have been able to avoid the spiking case rates that other states are undergoing," Hogan said at the press conference. "We also know that we cannot be complacent."
