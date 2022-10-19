ELKTON — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan joined Maryland Department of Transportation Association (MDTA) officials and Cecil County Executive Danielle Hornberger as they broke ground for the new I-95 interchange on Belvidere Road Saturday.
“Since I have been governor, economic development in Cecil County has been going gangbuster,” said Hogan. “We are seeing more growth and jobs here than just about any place and I think with this new interchange is going to take things to the next level with more opportunities, more jobs and more businesses here.”
The $85 million interchange will allow direct access to Belvidere Road from I-95 just west of the Chesapeake House Travel Plaza, at what will become Exit 95. It will replace the current two lane bridge on Belvidere Road and will feature additional lanes and a shoulder. According to the MDTA’s project report, the interchange will improve access to Principio Business Park and keep more trucks off the county’s local roads.
On top of that, according to MDTA and Hornberger, the interchange will also help with the flow and safety of traffic in the county and help the county’s continued economic growth.
“This is great for economic growth and Cecil County revenue,” said Hornberger. “This is another step in keeping commercial truck traffic off of residential roads and that is very important to me and the citizens of Cecil County.”
The project, which is the product of a partnership between MDTA, Cecil County, Stewart Property Management Inc. and the Federal Highway Administration, is planned to be open and operational by fall 2025.
Belvidere Road will remain open throughout construction with temporary closures during off-peak hours for major operations.
