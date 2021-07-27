FAIR HILL — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan came to the Cecil County Fair Tuesday to thank the farmers and the agriculture community and to meet some of the fair staff and 4-H members.
He also met a sheep named Larry.
“It’s a beautiful day in Cecil County,” Hogan declared. “I’m really surprised to see such a crowd at 10 a.m. on a Tuesday morning.”
Hogan assured the crowd of farmers and county officials that he had the back of the ag community, especially throughout the pandemic.
“COVID has been hard on the ag community but we’ve been listening to your concerns,” Hogan said. “We worried about struggling farms and businesses. But you kept our food supply chain going and we want to supply you.”
He noted that his COVID relief programs included farmers, something he felt would not have happened before he was governor.
“Six and a half years ago there was a war on rural Maryland and I promised we were going to do something about it,”Hogan told the Ag Day assembly at the fair. “We opened doors and had a sympathetic ear to help you.”
Hogan said he loved coming to the many fairs held across the state, calling them “such an important part of our history and our culture.”
He sees a bright future for the county with the arrival of Great Wolf Lodge in Perryville, development coming to Bainbridge in Port Deposit, the Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill and all the other businesses relocating or expanding here.
“My grandkids are especially excited about Great Wolf Lodge and want to know when we can go,” he said.
“And we’ve made real progress at Bainbridge,” he said of the former Navy base, which is expected to break ground in the fall on new construction
Calling Cecil County “the most resilient county I’ve seen,” the governor thanked everyone for their role in that success.
“I just want to tell you how much I appreciate you and I want to talk with you and I want to see some sheep,” Hogan said.
From there, led by Fair Board President Don Moore, Hogan headed to the 4-H competition and met the youngsters and their sheep.
“This sheep is named Larry,” Moore said of the large black and brown sheep with curly hair.
Miriam Reynolds was holding the rein when Hogan approached. She said she knew who he was but was caught off guard with all the attention.
Hogan also shook hands with many of the youngsters and entered the show ring under the Stafford Pavilion to help with awarding ribbons.
However Mallory Sawyers wanted Hogan to see her red and white cow. The 11 year old girl from Rising Sun marched to the dairy barn with the governor in tow and introduced him to her cow.
“I don’t know why I did it,” she said after posing with Hogan for photos with her bovine buddy.
Her friend Ella Barczewski noted Sawyers just forged ahead.
“She was kind of scared but really excited,” Barczewski, 8, said of her friend.
Moore was pleased to see the governor at the Cecil County Fair.
“We’re just happy he came to visit us here and see our volunteers and our 4-Hers,” Moore said.
As he departed Hogan said he’d love to come back and see the Demolition Derby and the Painted Pony Rodeo and wished everyone success for the remainder of the fair.
“Have a great rest of your fair,” Hogan said.
