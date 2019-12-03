ANNAPOLIS — With Gov. Larry Hogan elevating Del. Andrew Cassilly (R-Cecil/Harford) to a position within his administration on Monday, the area's Republican Party is now turning its attention to who to name to fill his seat in the General Assembly.
Cassilly, 53, was tapped two weeks ago to be Hogan’s senior advisor after serving northern Harford County and western Cecil County as its delegate for five years. He served on the Ways and Means Committee during his tenure.
Cassilly was voted into office in 2015 alongside fellow freshman Del. Teresa Reilly, who also represents Harford and Cecil counties, and Del. Kevin Hornberger, who represents east Cecil County to the C&D Canal.
“I was honored and a bit overwhelmed by the offer,” Cassilly said of his cabinet appointment on Tuesday morning. “It’s with some regret that I’ll be stepping away from my delegate position, but I’m excited by the honor to represent Harford and Cecil County on the inner circle of Annapolis.”
Cassilly will replace Keiffer J. Mitchell Jr., who was recently appointed Hogan’s chief legislative officer. Cassilly is expected to start within the week.
“Andrew Cassilly has an exceptional record of service to the State of Maryland, from his tenure in the Maryland National Guard to his years of leadership in Maryland public schools and the House of Delegates,” Hogan said in a statement.
“His strong judgement and wealth of expertise on education, environmental and transportation issues will be invaluable to our team, especially during the upcoming legislative session."
Meanwhile, both Cecil and Harford Republican Committees are now tasked with putting a nominee before the governor within 30 days of the vacancy. Complicating matters is that matches up with the start of legislative session on Jan. 8.
Vincent Sammons, chair of the Cecil County Republican Central Committee, said that both committees will pick their candidates to complete the remaining three years in Cassilly’s term. Harford Republican Central Committee will do the same.
“Each person is focused on finding the best person to do the best job in this position,” he told the Whig. “I’m sure each county has its own circle, and we don’t cross-pollinate too much. But in this case we’ll be looking to see who best works for both counties.”
Sammons said that after the committees put a call out for applications, he expects both Harford and Cecil County Republican Central Committees to meet and hold joint interviews for the candidates. The nominee would be decided via secret ballot within the committees.
Candidates must be more than 21 years old and registered Republicans who live in District 35B for at least 6 months, and are asked to apply to the Cecil County Republican Central Committee by Dec. 14.
Resumes and cover letters should be sent to info@cecilGOP.org or mailed to CCRCC P.O. Box 1155, Elkton, Md. 21922.
