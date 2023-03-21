With the flagstick in view in the distance (center, top), a golfer prepares his attempt at hitting the ball through the opening in these hay bales Friday during the Greenskeeper’s Revenge Golf Tournament at Patriots Glen Golf Club in Elkton.
A golfer attempts to putt the ball into the hole while inside the special scoring circle Friday during the Greenskeeper’s Revenge Golf Tournament at Patriots Glen Golf Club. (It appears that the greenskeeper placed this flagstick somewhere other than on the green, based on the rather rough terrain.)
Competitors pose for a photo Friday during the Greenskeeper’s Revenge Golf Tournament at Patriots Glen Golf Club in Elkton. The quirky tournament was held on St. Patrick’s Day and, fittingly, these competitors wore their green.
PHOTO COURTESY OF JOE ZUROLO
PHOTO COURTESY OF JOE ZUROLO
ELKTON — There was plenty of shenanigans at Patriots Glen Golf Club in Elkton on St. Patrick’s Day, when the Front Nine there was likened to a much bigger version of a putt-putt golf course.
“It had the same kind of vibe as miniature golf. There were obstacles. There was some hidden pin placement. In fact, on some of the holes, the pin wasn’t even on the green,” explained Joe Zurolo, who is director of marketing and public relations at Patriots Glen Golf Club.
Golfers had to navigate their way around — or through — stacked hay bales on the 7th hole, for example. On another hole, there was a painted white circle around the flagstick, according to Zurolo, who explained, “If you could chip into the circle, you automatically got par on your scorecard. And if you put it into the cup from the circle, you got a birdie (one under par).”
Appropriately, this nine-hole golf tournament on Friday afternoon was called Greenskeeper’s Revenge. The greenskeeper was quite mischievous while setting up the wacky course. From the golfers’ point of view, it’s quite possible that the greenskeeper’s playful sabotage of the course was in sheer contrast to the overall luck-of-the-Irish theme of the day.
“It was unique, a novelty, just a fun way to start the St. Patrick’s Day Weekend,” Zurolo commented.
(In a nod to St. Paddy’s Day, the flags atop the pins were green.)
The event on Friday marked the inaugural Greenskeeper’s Revenge Tournament at Patriots Glen Golf Club, and 62 golfers competed in it, Zurolo noted. Most, if not all, likely will return next year for the 2nd Annual Greenskeeper’s Revenge Tournament, he speculated.
“The feedback we got was really good. They’re looking forward to coming back,” Zurolo said.
