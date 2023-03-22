ELKTON — The excitement was palpable but so was the expectations at Crossroads Bible Church recently as Christians in Cecil and surrounding counties gathered to pray for the God Loves You Tidewater Tour.
Coming May 2 to Fair Hill Fairgrounds, The Rev. Franklin Graham, son of the late Rev. Billy Graham, will bring the simple message to all who will attend; God Loves You.
In preparation for the gathering Steve Rhoads, Vice President of Church Ministry for the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association urged those who attended the Thursday night service to pray without ceasing.
“Jesus says the key to praying is to not give up,” Rhoads said. “This is urgent. This is no joke. This is straight up intercessory prayer for someone else.”
Preaching from Luke 11, Rhoads gave the example of persistence in prayer and a sort of audacity to keep going when everything around you is telling you to stop.
“We can boldly approach the throne,” Rhoads said. “Access is not the key. The key is persistence.” He cited Luke 11:9-10, “So I say to you: Ask and it will be given to you; seek and you will find; knock and the door will be opened to you. For everyone who asks receives; the one who seeks finds; and to the one who knocks, the door will be opened.”
”Knock and keep knocking. Seek and keep seeking. Ask and keep on asking,” Rhoads said.
The May 2 evangelism event will feature Graham and music from The Newsboys, as well as Marcos Witt and Dennis Agajanian. Leading up to the event, churches are hosting Christian Life & Witness programs. The goal is to teach people how to talk about their Christian faith and to invite friends and neighbors to the fairground event. Those same people would then volunteer to pray with and for people at the event.
”You have access to all the people who are lost,” Rhoads said. “This event doesn’t hinge on Franklin Graham. God has His church here in this part of Maryland to introduce the Gospel. The only thing you can’t do in heaven that you can do here is tell people about Jesus.”
That’s what Carolyn Magaha plans to do.
”I just want to see people’s hearts healed,” the North East woman said. “I want to see them freed and to find a more joyful way of living.”
”Lives are going to be touched,” said Joshua Leffew of Elkton. “I’m really excited about it. Lives are going to be saved. This is going to affect our community in a positive way.”
Debbie Meranski from Havre de Grace was also in favor of freedom.
”It’s time for God to move into the community and set people free,” Meranski said.
Lorraine Martin from Newark, Del. also plans to be on the prayer team.
”I can’t wait,” Martin said.
Cecil County Councilwoman Rebecca Hamilton thinks this will bring a revival to Cecil County like has been happening on college campuses in Kentucky and Texas.
”I’ve been praying for revival, that God would come and share His grace and His glory,” Hamilton said. “There’s a lot of issues in the county. I think this is something we need.”
Pleasant View Baptist Church in Port Deposit will host a Christian Life & Witness seminar April 13 at 6 p.m. at the church on Downin Lane. Bible Fellowship Church of Newark on Old Baltimore Pike will offer the same three-hour class April 15 at 9 a.m.
