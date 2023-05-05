By Jane Bellmyer
and Matt Hubbard
FAIR HILL — In spite of the dreary weather, officials with the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association estimate more than 9,200 people came to the Cecil County Fairgrounds Tuesday night for the God Loves You Tidewater Tour event.
The third of six mid-Atlantic stops, the evening featured music by the Newsboys, Marcos Whitt and Dennis Agajanian, as well as a message from the Rev. Franklin Graham.
“This is great for Cecil County,” said Christine Reynolds of North East. Reynolds was pleased to see so many fellow Christians gathered in prayer. “I came here to stand in the gap for addicts and poverty. We are crying out to God.”
Jakob Brown, from Rising Sun, said the message from Graham reinforced his faith, calling it “a good event.”
Under gray skies and a chilly breeze, people danced and sang along with the music, then huddled under blankets to hear a message from the son of the late evangelist, The Rev. Billy Graham.
Graham spoke of the parable of the prodigal son, encouraging the crowd to – like the prodigal son – come back to their father in heaven.
“God created you with a vacuum only He can fill,” Graham said. “Sin is infecting the entire human race. Sin separates you from God. It’s like a cancer in your soul.”
Brandon Stewart also got a lot from Graham’s message.
“The world needs Jesus. That’s all it needs,” Stewart, from Rising Sun, said. “No politician can help.”
Graham took issue with the political landscape, saying the bible has not changed its stance on such hot button topics as gender identity, abortion and sex outside of marriage even if popular culture says otherwise.
“God’s word doesn’t change. Culture may change but God doesn’t,” Graham said.
“It was a great sermon,” said Micaela Rogers. The Elkton woman said she’d only heard about the event two days before and was happy she attended.
Jeannie Johnstone traveled more than two hours from lower Delaware to attend the huge, outdoor event. She also said it lifted her up.
“I am constantly living through God, following His plan and waiting for an answer,” Johnstone said. As for being able to hear the music and the message, she said she felt satisfied.
“This was absolutely amazing,” Johnstone said.
Stewart said he came to hear the preaching and Newsboys, one of the top Christian bands. He was happy to hear the band perform his favorite Newsboys sons.
“God’s Not Dead, of course,” he said.
Graham made sure that the field full of souls took home at least one simple truth from the event.
“If you can’t remember anything else, remember this: God loves you,” he said.
