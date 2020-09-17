ELKTON — Following a town-wide election in Elkton Tuesday, Commissioners Charles Givens and Earl Piner have held onto their seats and will serve another four years on the board.
Givens received 341 votes while Piner received 324 votes. Challenger Ed Giblin received 77 votes and challenger Cody Kirk received 60 votes.
In total only 411, or roughly five percent, of the total of 8,474 registered voters in Elkton voted in the commissioners’ race. While this number is up slightly from the 280 voters out of 7,590 who cast their ballots for the town election held in 2018, it is a far cry from the high point of 1990, when 1,255, or 47 percent of voters cast their ballots in a town election, according to figures provided by the town.
Normally, the town’s election is held on the second Tuesday in May, but was postponed this year due to the COVID-19 outbreak to Sept. 15.
Commissioner Piner said he was very appreciative of the opportunity to continue to serve Elkton. He noted that the election numbers were down a bit this year, which he attributed in part to the COVID-19 virus changing the usual time for holding the election.
Piner said he normally likes the opportunity to go door to door to speak with potential voters but was not able to do that this year due to COVID-19. He said he had to rely more on social media to get the word out about the election. He noted that he was very pleased with those voters who came out and showed confidence in him for another four years.
Piner will now be entering his fifth term having served 16 years on the council.
For the next four years, Piner said he would like to see more development in Elkton. He said his goal was to see Elkton have more thriving businesses and noted that the town, like many places around the country, is facing challenges due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, but that he is optimistic the town can continue to grow its economy.
Givens will be starting his seventh term, having served 26 years on the commission.
Givens said he was elated to have the opportunity to return to the board for another four years. He said in the next term he would like to be able to accomplish whatever the mayor and commissioners can accomplish understanding the possible limitations that COVID-19 presents.
He said his focus was to continue to work with the towns’ constituent agencies and to continue to provide important town services including ensuring the town is a safe place for residents to live.
“I am just grateful to be part of team Elkton,” Givens said. “We have a great town here. For the most part this is a spectacular place to live.”
