Avery O’Brien, Caitlyn O’Donnell and Alicia Lawson were among the Girl Scouts from Troops 269 and 1424 that participated in the Pass the Pinwheels campaign to mark April as National Child Abuse Prevention Month.
NORTH EAST — Over the past several weeks, a group of Cecil County Girl Scouts have erected 500 blue and silver pinwheels and an accompanying sign to bring attention to National Child Abuse Prevention Month.
“I did my neighborhood and my dance school,” said Avery O’Brien, 11, from Perryville.
Alicia Lawson, 13, from North East, erected a pinwheel display in front of her school and her neighborhood.
“At Perryville Middle School I told them what this is about,” she said.
Clusters of the pinwheels and signage also went up at the Cecil County Courthouse, North East Library and other locations to bring an awareness.
“The pinwheels stand for a happy childhood,” said Caitlyn O’Donnell, 12, from North East. “All children should be in a safe environment. No child should have to live with child abuse.”
It’s an annual campaign in which Cecil County Court Appointed Special Advocates began to participate in 2020. Giulia Hodge, CASA executive director, asked the Girl Scouts to take on the campaign this year.
“They’ve been participating in the Festival of Trees and thought it would be good to work with us on a service project,” Hodge said. “I offered them this opportunity to collaborate with us.”
Hodge met with the Girl Scouts in January and explained the campaign.
“They loved the concept and ran with it,” she said.
The girls represent Troops 269 and 1424 and also communities all over Cecil County. Similar to Boy Scouting’s Eagle badge, the Silver Award is given for successfully completing a large scale community project. Donating a portion of proceeds from their cookie sales, the girls purchased the pinwheels and the signs and then gained permission to erect each display.
O’Donnell was on an Easter trip with her family and saw the same pinwheel displays she and her fellow Girl Scouts had been erecting on the way to their destination.
“’Mom, look! Pass the Pinwheels!,’” O’Donnell’s mother, Lisa O’Donnell, recalled was her daughter’s reaction.
The young ladies also produced a video promoting the Pass the Pinwheels message, which was shared statewide. You can see the video on YouTube.
“That video is fantastic,” Hodge said. “They really did a great job.”
