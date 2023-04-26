Cecil County Girl Scouts mark Child Abuse Prevention Month

Avery O’Brien, Caitlyn O’Donnell and Alicia Lawson were among the Girl Scouts from Troops 269 and 1424 that participated in the Pass the Pinwheels campaign to mark April as National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

 CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER

NORTH EAST — Over the past several weeks, a group of Cecil County Girl Scouts have erected 500 blue and silver pinwheels and an accompanying sign to bring attention to National Child Abuse Prevention Month.


