ELKTON — Taylor O’Bryan named her business – The Ginger Goose – in honor of her daughter, Annabeth, a happy smiling red haired bundle of joy she delivered seven months ago.
“She is my ‘why’,” O’Bryan said. The daughter of Marybeth and the late Ed Cole, O’Bryan said she is carrying on the family legacy of being a small business owner.
“Small business is being part of the community,” she said of growing up with the owners of Lyons Pharmacy. “It allows you to love on the community and be a part of the community.”
That’s how Ginger Goose was born, so to speak.
Ginger Goose is in the business of helping moms and dads adjust to life with their new baby. O’Bryan is a antepartum and postpartum doula. She provides support wherever necessary, which can mean helping older siblings and pets adjust to the new baby, recovery support for the mom and household assistance.
“I have the best job in the world,” O’Bryan said. “I am working to where they don’t need me anymore.”
In today’s world where a pregnant woman may not live near her support systems – mom, aunt, sister, grandmother for example – or those support systems may be unavailable because they are still in the workforce, for example, O’Bryan becomes the support.
“My job is to nurture, educate, assess and refer,” she said. “I come in before the delivery and help with the birth plan.”
Once baby is here it’s O’Bryan’s job to help mom and dad with feeding the newborn and adjusting to this demanding creature.
“I want to get those first two days off to a good start,” she she said, adding that it doesn’t stop there. In the days and weeks ahead she comes to the house and monitors mom’s recovery.
“I’m not there to steal their snuggles. I’m there to hold mom,” she said. She looks for signs of postpartum depression.
“Postpartum depression is more common with the second and third pregnancy,” she said. With the preponderance of social media she said new parents will compare themselves with others. She diffuses that, reassuring them that they are going to do everything fine.
She also reinforces safe sleeping methods and teaches the new parents how to read the baby’s language.
“I had a parent I was teaching and it was like I had unlocked a mystery,” she said of the new mom’s reaction to the differences in the baby’s cries.
O’Bryan is certified by DONA International, an organization based in Chicago, Ill. that trains and certifies people to support women before, during and/or after their pregnancy. O’Bryan said her mission is to teach women how to advocate for themselves especially during their recovery. She points to tennis star Serena Williams, who had to advocate for herself after the birth of her daughter. Williams knew the symptoms and her history of blood clots and had to be forceful to get doctors to hear her until, at last, blood clots were found. For all its successes, O’Bryan noted that – in the United States – the rate of maternal death is higher than any other developed country.
“And the US is still sorely lacking in paid leave for babies,” she added. Family Medical Leave is not an option for many.
At TheGingerGoose.com, O’Bryan spells out the cost of her service, breaking it down into four hour sessions and even offering 30-minute virtual consults. She also offers gift certificates for anyone looking for a unique baby shower gift.
She will be at The Healing Cottage in Middletown, Del. on May 6, participating in the Delaware Moms Community Wellness Day from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Stop by and pick up a copy of “sleep baby safe and snug” by Dr. John Hutton. It’s a board book meant to be read to lull baby to sleep but also offers tips to parents on getting baby to sleep and reinforces the safety of putting baby to sleep on its back and in an empty crib to avoid suffocation risk. The books were made available through a grant from Charlie’s Kids, an Ohio-based non profit dedicated to ending sleep-related deaths.
