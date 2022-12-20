Health officials at ChristianaCare at Union Hospital are urging people to get a flu shot and a COVID booster since doctors offices, urgent care centers and emergency rooms are seeing more patients with symptoms that could be flu, COVID or RSV.
NEWARK, Del. — Getting vaccinated against coronavirus and influenza is a gift you give yourself and those you love said Dr. Lanre Akinkunmi, Clinical Director of Primary Care and Population Health at ChristianaCare Union Hospital.
Cecil County is experiencing the same ‘tripledemic’ being seen nationwide with high instances of illness due to COVID, flu and/or respiratory syncytial virus or RSV.
“The symptoms are all similar, which is why it’s difficult to determine which the patient has,” Akinkunmi said. Those symptoms include fever, cough, head and body ache, and a runny nose.
Dr. Akinkunmi said generally people can take care of themselves with popular over the counter medications.
“But if you are taking over the counter medications and not getting better also reach out to your doctor,” he said, adding, there is no shortage of prescription medications – Tamiflu for example, for influenza and Paxlovid for COVID – and both work to stem the symptoms of those illnesses.
“Stay home and self medicate but call your doctor if you are having trouble breathing,” he said, saying that is a cause for concern. “We very much believe in taking the very best care of our patients.”
ChristianaCare offers telemedicine appointments, which is a good way to get help without venturing out and sharing the illness or getting sicker from exposure.
While the Centers for Disease Control has not re-issued a mask mandate, health officials strongly suggest wearing one in public to prevent breathing in the airborne viruses or to infect those around you with whatever you may be carrying unbeknownst to yourself.
“It’s very, very important to stress protective measures,” Akinkunmi said. He is urging people to get vaccinated against COVID and flu even with the holidays just days away.
“I know the holidays are coming up but I encourage everyone to get vaccinated,” he said, adding each is safe and effective in preventing or lessening the effects of the illnesses. “You cannot get flu or COVID from the vaccines. They are dead vaccines.”
He added, it is safe to get both vaccines at the same appointment.
As of Dec. 19, the CDC reports that levels of COVID are low in Cecil County but Akinkunmi said health care workers continue to see high numbers of RSV patients in this ‘tripledemic’.
