Get your flu shot and your COVID booster

Health officials at ChristianaCare at Union Hospital are urging people to get a flu shot and a COVID booster since doctors offices, urgent care centers and emergency rooms are seeing more patients with symptoms that could be flu, COVID or RSV.

 CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER

NEWARK, Del. — Getting vaccinated against coronavirus and influenza is a gift you give yourself and those you love said Dr. Lanre Akinkunmi, Clinical Director of Primary Care and Population Health at ChristianaCare Union Hospital.


