A crowd of half marathon and 10K runners travel Aiken Avenue in Perryville as part of a previous Susquehanna River Running Festival. The race returns Sept. 23, but not before an AYCE Spaghetti Dinner and Restaurant Week.
Restaurants in Perryville and Port Deposit are still welcome to join in the Restaurant Week to be held next week leading up to the Susquehanna River Running Festival
PERRYVILLE — Whether you are an athlete in the Susquehanna River Running Festival, the mother of a teenager that is always hungry, or just want to support the Community Fire Company of Perryville, get your tickets for the All You Can Eat Spaghetti Dinner happening Sept. 22 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Alisha Garlie and Carolyn Brown are organizing the dinner to be held inside Minker Banquet Hall at the fire company station house, 920 Principio Furnace Road in Perryville.
"The menu includes spaghetti with meatballs, salad and garlic bread," Garlie said, calling it a good opportunity for those running in the 5k, 10k or half-marathon Susquehanna River Running Festival Sept. 23 to carb-load.
"This is also the day before they hold their big Gun Bash," Garlie said. Their 4th Annual 25 Gun and Cash Raffle is also Sept. 23 from noon until 5 p.m. Community Fire Company of Perryville and Sons of the American Legion Squadron 135 are co-hosting this event.
Garlie and Brown also are hoping to launch a restaurant Week in Perryville leading up to the running festival.
"We were talking and we wondered, how do we capture these runners and have them come to Cecil County?" Garlie said of the impetus for Restaurant Week.
The only requirement is for the restaurants to devise a race- or Perryville-related special.
"We need you to come up with a special as a landing page," Brown said. That page would be connected to all Restaurant Week promotions. There is no cost to participate. Send an email to agarlie@perryvillemd.org.
So far Barstool Sportsbook at Hollywood Casino, Broad Street Tavern, Susky River Beverage Co., 5th Company Brewing and Great Wolf Lodge in Perryville are on board as is Cool Beans Sandwich & Co. in Port Deposit.
The deadline to purchase AYCE Spaghetti Dinner tickets or to enroll in Restaurant Week is Monday, Sept. 18.
