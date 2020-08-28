Registered voters should be seeing a frequently asked questions mailer from the Cecil County Board of Elections soon in their mailbox that explains how the General Election Nov. 3 will be handled this year.
BOE Director Ruie Lavoie said in a press release sample ballots, that will include the two state-wide questions and one county question, will be mailed around the first week of September.
The two statewide questions are proposed Maryland constitutional amendments. The first proposed amendment would authorize the General Assembly to increase, diminish or add items to the budget starting in Fiscal Year 2024, so long as the final budget does not exceed the total budget as proposed by the governor.
The second proposed amendment, if passed, would expand gambling in the state and authorize sports and events betting for the purpose of raising revenue for education.
The county question pertains to qualifications to serve on the county council and would amend the county’s charter to provide that non-elected board members, committee members and employees of state, county and municipal agencies not directly supervised or substantially controlled by the executive or council would be qualified to serve as members of the county council.
In the release, Lavoie said ballots will not be automatically mailed to voters as they were during the primary election in June. According to the release, a voter must complete and return a vote by mail application if they choose to vote by mail. Lavoie noted that the VBM applications are in the process of being mailed to all registered voters.
For those who complete the VBM applications, ballots will be mailed at the end of September and will include a postage-paid return envelope.
For in-person voting, there will be early voting from Oct. 26 to Nov. 2 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on Election Day there will be six voting centers open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m, according to Lavoie.
Early voting will only be available at the county Administration Building at 200 Chesapeake Blvd. in Elkton. The voting centers on Election Day will be located at the administration building and at all high schools in Cecil County.
If a voter returns the VBM application form and then decides to vote in person, they will not be able to vote by regular ballot, they will have to vote via a provisional ballot and that voter’s ballot will be held until the BOE can determine the voter did not already return a VBM ballot, the release states.
Canvassing of VBM ballots will begin around Oct. 17 and results will be embargoed until 8 p.m. on election night, the release states. Lavoie notes that canvassing of VBM ballots cannot take place during early voting or on Election Day and that she expects to be canvassing ballots for at least one week after Election Day. Lavoie notes that due to COVID-19 restrictions, all VBM canvassing will be live streamed for public viewing.
Lavoie says in the release that canvassing of early voting results will take place on Nov. 3 around 1 p.m. and will not be live streamed, however, the public can view the canvassing by sending a request to Lavoie. The results of the canvassing are embargoed until 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.
For those voting by mail, the ballot must be postmarked on or before Nov. 3 and received no later than Nov. 13, Lavoie notes in the release. Ballots may also be delivered to one of six ballot boxes located at high schools in Cecil County and at the county’s administration building. If delivering to a ballot box, mail-in votes must be delivered by 8 p.m. Nov. 3.
Anyone with questions or concerns may contact 410-996-5310 or email voting@ccgov.org.
