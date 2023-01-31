RISING SUN — As students returned to school from quarantine, they displayed rising rates of mental health issues, such as anxiety and depression. To combat those trends, Kimberly Dyar, Rising Sun High School librarian, wanted to create a space where students could overcome their mental health difficulties and have fun together outside of the school day.
And so, Games With Friends was born.
“When we came back from being closed for the quarantine, I noticed that students had a lot of anxiety, they were talking more about feeling anxious, they were stressed by social situations, and after having been quarantined, being in a large group, again, seem to be really awkward and difficult for them,” Dyar said. “So I was looking for ways to provide them with more social emotional support, the library is a great space for that kind of thing to happen.”
The meetup, which is held in RSHS’ library, offers students the chance to play video games, board games, music and simply to hang out with their friends outside of the classroom.
Dyar remembered that, prior to the pandemic, that she held a game night one day a year to get the students to interact outside of school. She thought that, if a game night was reintroduced, it could be an avenue for students to get over some of the awkward social situations that they have faced since returning to in-person schooling.
Dyar decided to write a grant request to the Business and Education Partnership Advisory Council, which provided the funding to buy game systems. With the $1000 grant awarded to Dyar and Rising Sun High’s library in January 2022, they were able to purchase an Atari console, a Nintendo SNES and accompanying classic games, and a Nintendo GameCube. The BEPAC funds also covered the cost of a Nintendo Wii. A Nintendo Switch was purchased with library funds outside of the grant.
In addition to game night, Dyar decided to allow students to come play during lunch periods and after school on Fridays.
“Game nights are different from those extended hours only in that we provide free pizza and soda to the students,” Dyar said. “So we round out the social experience by having refreshments in the cafeteria, so they have a chance away from the games to sit and actually have a conversation with the people they’re playing with.”
The first Games With Friends night was held on January 24, 2022. From the onset, Dyar noticed that the game night had an effect on the students.
“What I have seen is that kids who don’t know each other have formed relationships and friendships where they now sit together at lunch or they talk to each other in the halls or if they have a class together,” Dyar said. “They have a conversation based on the initial relationship that they form during a games with friends night. I’ve also noticed that for some students who are particularly challenged with their social skills, let’s say, game nights are a wonderful time that they look forward to.”
As more game nights were held, Dyar knew that there weren’t enough controllers for the amount of games and people who attend. So, she reached out to the Cecil County Retired School Personnel Association. CCRSPA consists of retired Cecil County Public Schools employees, mostly teachers, who donate money for a grant program and meet a few times a year. CCRSPA gave Dyra $200 to purchase more controllers for the game nights.
Many of the students that went to the first Games with Friends have been to almost every single meetup that has been held.
“I haven’t missed a single one. I came here for the first time just to experience it,” Avery Woodruff, RSHS freshman, said.
Woodruff’s favorite part of Games with Friends is the time that is spent with his friends outside of the classroom.
“Playing guitar with your friends,” Woodruff said. “This is an opportunity to get that time with my friends that I don’t usually get anymore.”
Thanks to Games With Friends, Woodruff and fellow freshman Curtis Holcombe found more than just an outlet to play guitars and video games. Together, the two underclassmen started a podcast together called Thinking Out Loud.
“I enjoy games a lot,” Holcombe said. “I always found myself playing either a board game or a video game. I think the first ever game I played was chess with my dad. Still playing chess to this day.”
Holcombe also enjoys the social opportunities that the game nights bring.
“It’s very nice to get to know everybody, especially being a freshman,” Holcombe said.
Dyar wanted to partner with the Rising Sun’s public library to help bring more equipment and fun to the game nights.
“We’ve partnered with the public library outreach, and they have brought their virtual reality gaming systems to further enrich the games with friends night, and that’s been very popular,” Dyar said.
Maia Giafes, Teen Services Librarian, emphasized the importance of kids learning outside of school in a fun environment.
“It’s definitely nice to have a place where you can learn outside of school,” Giafes said. “That way you can do it on your own terms, you can do it with your friends, they can have fun while you’re doing it.”
RSHS freshmen Ava Gwaltney and Karson Kenney were building legos during last months’ Games With Friends night.
“I heard about it at the actual library itself here when we came for longer reading periods,” Kenney said. “We were talking about it at lunch and we thought it might be fun to try to go and check it out.”
After hearing input from the students attending the game nights, Dyar hopes to introduce tournaments with certain games.
“I want to continue always to look for the next thing that we can develop,” Dyar said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.