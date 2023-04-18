Cecil County resident Bob “Cheddar” Lambeth poses in his 1860s-style baseball uniform on Saturday outside the Maryland Beer Company in Elkton, where a fundraiser was held to benefit the Base Ball Club of Rising Sun. Lambeth, whose nickname is derived from the fact that he is a Milwaukee native, is the team captain.
Cecil County resident Jim Heath poses beside his 1932 Ford Model 18 truck on Saturday during the car show at Maryland Beer Company in Elkton. His father, Duffy Heath, who died in 2016, built that antique truck between 1989 and 1997, according to Jim Heath, who commented, “He built it from the ground up.”
This sign shows the freshly-prepared brunch options available on Saturday during the fundraising event at the Maryland Beer Company in Elkton, as well as information regarding the raffle for a picnic-style cooler.
Cecil County resident Bob “Cheddar” Lambeth poses in his 1860s-style baseball uniform on Saturday outside the Maryland Beer Company in Elkton, where a fundraiser was held to benefit the Base Ball Club of Rising Sun. Lambeth, whose nickname is derived from the fact that he is a Milwaukee native, is the team captain.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
Cecil County resident Jim Heath poses beside his 1932 Ford Model 18 truck on Saturday during the car show at Maryland Beer Company in Elkton. His father, Duffy Heath, who died in 2016, built that antique truck between 1989 and 1997, according to Jim Heath, who commented, “He built it from the ground up.”
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
Members of the Base Ball Club of Rising Sun — and a couple of their children — pose outside the Maryland Beer Company in Elkton on Saturday.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
Cecil County resident Richard Salts poses beside his 1986 IROC-Z on Saturday during the car show at Maryland Beer Company in Elkton.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
This is a close-up photo of the 1860s-style baseball jersey worn by members of the Base Ball Club of Rising Sun.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
Cecil County resident Jeff Lussier poses beside his 2020 Mustang GT on Saturday during the car show at Maryland Beer Company in Elkton.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
This sign shows the freshly-prepared brunch options available on Saturday during the fundraising event at the Maryland Beer Company in Elkton, as well as information regarding the raffle for a picnic-style cooler.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
Cecil County resident Nick Scarberry (right) and his 28-year-old son, Preston, pose beside the family’s 1961 Ford Galaxie Starliner on Saturday during the car show at Maryland Beer Company in Elkton.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
Jonathan Campbell and his daughter pose near his 2007 Ford Shelby GT-500 on Saturday during the car show at Maryland Beer Company in Elkton.
ELKTON — Automobile enthusiasts and baseball lovers with an old-school perspective of America’s favorite pastime converged at the Maryland Beer Company in Elkton on Saturday for “Hotcakes and Hops,” a fundraising event to the benefit the Base Ball Club of Rising Sun.
The four-hour-long event featured a car show in which members of the Blue Ball Cruisers, an Elkton-area club, and other auto buffs displayed their prized vehicles, including a 1961 Ford Galaxie Starliner owned by Nick Scarberry and a 1932 Ford Model 18 truck owned by Jim Heath, both of whom are Cecil County residents.
As for the “hotcakes and hops” part of the event, attendees could purchase freshly-prepared brunches of pancakes and meat. Visitors also could buy some of the finely-crafted beers that are brewed on the Maryland Beer Company premises.
All of the food sale proceeds benefitted the Base Ball Club of Rising Sun, as did the money raised through a raffle for a picnic-style cooler.
“We do an historical representation of how the game was played in the 1860s. We abide by the rules and customs of 1860’s baseball,” said Bob “Cheddar” Lambeth, a Base Ball Club of Rising Sun member who pointed out that, back then, the game was known as “base ball,” not “baseball.”
Lambeth, who also serves as the team captain, noted that the ball was a little bit softer in the 1860s and that the stitching was different. He also explained that the bats were a little bit heavier in the 1860s; that fielders did not use gloves; that pitchers threw underhanded; and that batters needed only three balls for a walk, not four. The same then as it is now, it was “three strikes and you’re out.”
He and several of his teammates sported their 1860’s-style baseball uniforms while at Saturday’s fundraising event. The Base Ball Club of Rising Sun plays 1860s-style baseball games against other like-minded teams in this area and in other states. This season’s schedule will require the Base Ball Club of Rising Sun team to travel to Michigan, to Upper State New York and to Gettysburg, Pa.
Lambeth referenced Saturday’s fundraiser and then explained, “This is to offset the costs of traveling.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.