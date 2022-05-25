NEWARK, Del. — The motto is boldly proclaimed when you walk in the door of Full Throttle Wraps and Graphics in their new location at 2744 Pulaski Highway in Newark, Del.
“wake up. kick a**. wrap. repeat.”
Dennis Baker, who just opened the shop earlier this month after moving from Oxford, Pa., is looking to be a driving force in the world of logo design, branding, digital marketing, signage, promotional items, powder coating, window tinting, ceramic coating and, oh yeah, wraps.
“We’re a one-stop shop. We do it all in house,” he said.
Baker said his company outgrew their 80-year-old building in Oxford, Pa. and started the search for another venue, but also more accessible to their customer based in Cecil, Harford and New Castle counties. At this location Full Throttle is the first tenant, located off Route 40 with easy access to Interstate 95.
Inside the spacious work shop crews were busy lettering a boat, decaling a box truck, and preparing two BMWs for a complete wrap.
“A wrap is cheaper than a paint job,” he noted, adding, “Some people just want to change the color of the car. It can be mild to wild and everything in between.”
One recent fan of various anime did that, asking for multiple colors and the signature cartoon characters to be on the wrap for his GTR.
Unlike a paint job, the vinyl wraps add a layer of protection from scrapes and dings, as well as road salt.
Baker is getting into augmented reality with his wraps and decals. One particular project includes a vivid green and yellow scene wrapped around a coupe that includes images of zombies. The curious can scan the QR code on the hood and find themselves in a game fighting off those zombies. In another application an advertiser can have their QR code included in a wrap or decals on a truck or a billboard that leads the viewer to the website or a video about the product. He’s in discussions with organizations such as FIFA to produce campaigns around augmented reality. Imagine clicking on a FIFA QR code and finding yourself on a soccer field kicking balls toward a goal.
On average, getting a car wrapped is around $2,500. Depending on what else is ordered it can go toward $5,000. Baker said some customers just want high impact areas wrapped, which is also an option, to protect from shopping cart and parking lot damage, for example.
Full Throttle Wraps and Graphics is open Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. with Saturday hours by appointment. Walk-ins are also welcome. To get more information go to their Facebook page or fullthrottlewraps.com or call 484-584-5607.
