ELKTON — Low-income, elderly or disabled homeowners and single parents in need of home repairs or help with safety or mobility issues in their Cecil County home are being sought to build a list of projects for the 2020 Christmas in April Campaign.
"We're looking for people who need help. There has to be a lot of them in Cecil County," said Jerry Moran, treasurer of the non-profit organization.
Individuals, groups, businesses, organizations and tradespeople are also needed to take on the jobs to be carried out April 25, 2020.
"2020 will be our 22nd year," Moran said. "We've done over 425 projects with thousands of volunteers."
Everything from wheelchair ramps, to window or door replacements and plumbing or electrical fixes have been accomplished over those years.
"We look for something we can do in one day," he said, but added some projects need a day or two of preparation ahead of the work day.
"Last year a group from Union Hospital did a ramp. They poured the footers two days ahead," Moran said. On the appointed day the volunteers returned at 8 a.m. and were finished by 4 p.m.
In his work with Christmas in April Cecil County, Moran said he regularly hears the same response.
"We didn't know you existed. Where have you been?" Moran said he's heard too many times.
"But we are here to help and it doesn't cost them anything," he said.
If the need cannot wait until April 2020, Moran said Christmas in April also has a Channel 2 program for emergencies such as a broken water heater.
The house has to be owner occupied to qualify. Mobile homes must be 10 years old or younger.
"We do them on a case-by-case basis," Moran said, explaining that older mobile homes can present extra issues for repairs including the inability to find parts.
Applications for both homeowners and volunteers can be found online at https://www.christmasinaprilcecilcounty.org. Applications can be done online or printed out and filled out by hand. Printed applications need to be mailed to PO Box 2303, Elkton MD 21922.
The deadline for all homeowners is December 31, 2019.
