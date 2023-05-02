The Owner of Edward’s Fashion, Edward Kiomall, is presented with a proclamation on behalf of the Town of Elkton for over 50 years of service. Edward’s Fashion opened in 1972 and closed in July of 2022. The business operated out of the location FWA purchased and renovated.
FWA owners, local officials and state representatives prepare to cut the ribbon for FWA’s Elkton location.
A crowd gathers in the lobby of the new FWA’s new location in Elkton for a grand opening celebration.
Elkton Commissioner Rob Massimiano addresses the crowd on behalf of the Elkton Mayor and Commissioners during the grand opening of FWA’s Elkton location.
A crowd gathers as speakers give remarks during the grand opening of FWA’s Elkton location.
Del. Kevin Hornberger (R-35A) presents FWA Owner John Metee a proclamation during the grand opening of FWA’s Elkton location.
Cecil County Executive Danielle Hornberger gives a proclamation to one of FWA’s Owners, John Metee, during the grand opening of FWA’s Elkton location.
Del. Kevin Hornberger (R-35A) presents one of FWA’s Owners, John Metee, a proclamation during the grand opening of FWA’s Elkton location.
ELKTON — Harford County based architecture, planning, engineering and surveying company, Frederick Ward Associates (FWA), officially declared Main Street Elkton home for its second location last Thursday.
The 67 year-old company moved into 116 West Main St. – the former home of the iconic tailor, Edward’s Fashion, which opened in 1972 and closed in July of 2022.
During the celebration of FWA’s new location, officials from the Town of Elkton, the Cecil County Chamber of Commerce, the Cecil County Government and local legislators presented owners Tom Miner, Tory Pierce and John Metee with proclamations welcoming them to town.
“I really feel like FWA is getting in at a good time because things are happening here in Downtown Elkton,” said Delegate Kevin Hornberger (R-35A). “It is truly a renaissance where businesses are locating here and expanding.”
Independent of the spike in economic development Elkton has been experiencing, John Metee said opening a location in Cecil County has been a goal of his for a long time.
“I was born and raised in Cecil County, so it has been one of my ultimate goals to open a location here,” said Metee. “We can provide our civil engineering, survey and architectural services through FWA here, but we came to Cecil for not just business, but to really get involved here.”
Metee currently serves on three boards based in Cecil County – the Boys and Girls Club; the Cecil College Foundation and the Cecil County Chamber of Commerce. With FWA’s expansion, Metee noted that he would like to become even more involved with Cecil County boards and organizations.
“This is what it is all about – relationships and working with our partners and FWA is truly a partner in our community,” said Cecil County Executive Danielle Hornberger. “We are so pleased to see FWA come over the river and into our community.”
In FWA’s expansion to Cecil County, Metee said the company will be looking to hire 10 additional employees to staff its Elkton location.
“When I took ownership eight years ago, we had 22 employees and now we have 40 because we have a succession plan in our business that sets us apart and allows us to grow and continue to support our community,” said Metee. “I live here and my kids go to school here so we have nothing but great intentions for this community.”
