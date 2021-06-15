NORTH EAST — Four Cecil College students have been named as recipients of the Battelle STEM scholarships. Funded by the Battelle Eastern Science and Technology Center (BEST) in Aberdeen, the scholarships provide $2,500 to each of the students in their pursuit of degrees in the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) fields.
The four scholarships were awarded to Elizabeth Betts of Rising Sun, Lauren Gilbert also of Rising Sun, Zhanna Guite from Port Deposit, and Holly Martin of Conowingo.
{p class=”p1”}“These scholarships target students in STEM fields who are interested in using what they learn in college to improve their communities,” said Battelle Charitable Initiatives Coordinator Emma Dill. “By giving back to the community, Battelle hopes that one day the beneficiaries of these scholarships will join us in using science and technology to solve the world’s most pressing problems.”
{p class=”p1”}To receive a scholarship, Battelle asks students to be a resident of Cecil or Harford county, maintain a GPA of at least a 3.0, and have a declared major in one of the many STEM fields. Additionally, Battelle asked each of the students to write an essay on what they plan to do in their STEM careers.
Each of the four scholars are studying different areas within the STEM fields, and the Battelle scholarships will assist them in paying tuition and annual fees.
{p class=”p1”}Betts is pursuing an associate’s degree in mechanical engineering. She has her sights set on obtaining a bachelor’s degree after completing her degree at Cecil College. As someone who works while attending college full-time, this scholarship allows her to cut back on work hours and put that time towards her studies.
{p class=”p1”}For Gilbert, the Battelle scholarship is “an amazing blessing,” enabling her to continue her education at Cecil College which, otherwise, may not have been possible. She is enrolled in the Agricultural Sciences program at Cecil.
{p class=”p1”}“When I learned that I was to receive the Battelle scholarship, I realized that I could reach my goal to work in the agricultural field. Having the opportunity to work outside and with the natural resources our earth supplies has always been my dream,” Gilbert said. “This Battelle Scholarship will not only help me reach my goals, but it also will help me live what I love.”
{p class=”p1”}Guite, who is enrolled in the Biological Sciences program with a focus on biology, will use her associate degree to pursue a career working in the forensic field.
{p class=”p2”}“I am honored to be a recipient of the Battelle STEM scholarship and so thankful for the support in reaching my goal of becoming a forensic pathologist,” said Guite in a press release. “Thanks to Cecil College’s biological sciences program, this scholarship will support me in earning my Associate of Science degree that will prepare me for a successful career.”
{p class=”p1”}A passionate environmental advocate, Martin will use the Battelle scholarship to build a strong foundation that will support her in her dream of obtaining a bachelor’s degree in Environmental Sciences. She is enrolled in the Biological Sciences program with a focus on the environmental sciences.
{p class=”p2”}“With our current climate and world issues, people like myself are needed,” Martin said. “We need people who look out for the world and those who rely upon it, and we need people who can solve problems with smart and long-lasting solutions. I hope to be a part of that change, and this scholarship is a step towards that.”
