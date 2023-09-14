More than 15 hours after the fire was first reported, firefighters from Cecil County and other surrounding areas joined Union Fire Company to fight a four-alarm fire on South Third Street in Oxford, Pa.
JANE BELLMYER/CECIL WHIG
Fire fighters and law enforcement were among the first responders that were fed by local restaurants, stores and the public while fighting a four-alarm fire in downtown Oxford, Pa. Thursday.
JANE BELLMYER/CECIL WHIG
Fire fighters and law enforcement were among the first responders that were fed by local restaurants, stores and the public while fighting a four-alarm fire in downtown Oxford, Pa. Thursday.
JANE BELLMYER/CECIL WHIG
Businesses and the public donated food, snacks and water for the first responders fighting the four-alarm fire in downtown Oxford, Pa. Thursday. The fire broke out Wednesday night.
JANE BELLMYER/CECIL WHIG
Some 90 people were displaced when fire struck businesses and apartments along South Third Street in Oxford, Pa. Firefighters were still dousing flames Thursday afternoon, more than 15 hours later.
JANE BELLMYER/CECIL WHIG
OXFORD, Pa. — A four-alarm fire Wednesday night damaged a large swath of businesses and apartments along South Third Street in the Town of Oxford, Pa., displacing nearly 100 people.
There were fire companies from Cecil County and Delaware, along with Pennsylvania companies, joining Union Fire Company in fighting the blaze.
Thursday morning, the extent of the damage caused Oxford Area Schools to close for the day as the community came together to provide those impacted with food, clothing and other necessities. By Thursday afternoon, there was still a steady line of fire trucks bringing water to the scene; the air still full of smoke and the sidewalks full of the curious.
The fire was reported after 11 p.m. and quickly spread. Firefighters urged residents of apartments above the stores that line Third Street to not only evacuate but also to move vehicles away from the parking lots behind the buildings.
“I just got home at 9:30,” said Maria Navarro, who lived in one of the apartments above Oxford Mainstreet, Inc. She heard a commotion and went to investigate.
“I was being nosy,” Navarro said. Just as she got to the exterior door, she was met with a firefighter. “The guy said knock on everyone’s door and get everyone out.”
She grabbed her son and her dog and fled.
Wanda Campbell surveyed all the damaged structures along the historic street but said as bad as it looked, it was worse to the rear.
“You can really tell the damage in the back,” Campbell, from Oxford, said.
According to Historic Oxford Borough’s Facebook page, the fire struck six buildings and has displaced 25 families and a total of 90 residents.
“We are saddened that so many residents, many of them with children, have been displaced by this tragedy,” Kathryn Cloyd, Borough Council President, said in the statement. “We are also saddened by the destruction of some of Oxford’s most historic buildings and will do all we can to support the displaced residents and businesses.”
There were no reports of injuries. With the firefight still under way no cause has been announced, nor has an estimate of the damage sustained.
“I lost everything,” Navarro said of her home for the past four years. However, she’s only really missing one thing in the way of her belongings. “I just want my purse. Get me my bag and we’re good.”
The American Red Cross, SILO and Neighborhood Services Center are among the agencies answering the call to help. Businesses also responded, serving hot food and cold drinks to firefighters and other volunteers.
