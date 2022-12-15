ELKTON — Cecil County is remembering former County Commissioner Mark Guns as a caring public servant and a friend to the volunteer fire service.
Guns, 63, died Sunday after a battle with cancer. He was among the last of the Cecil County Commissioners, serving from 2002-2008, before the county switched to charter government in 2012. When votes were taken to turn much of the county's water service over to Artesian Water Company and to restore the Gilpin Falls Bridge in North East, Guns was on the board.
Rebecca Demmler was new to the Board of County Commissioners in 2007 and recalled that Guns was a tremendous help, she said Wednesday.
"Mark was willing to help me acclimate to the challenge of that job," Demmler said, adding he was always available to her to listen and advise.
"I'll remember Mark for being an experienced and competent leader," Demmler said, adding, "But more so for being a thoughtful, gentle and caring man. I have great affection and respect for my former colleague."
Wayne Tome, who was a county commissioner from 2006-2010 and currently serves as the county's Director of Emergency Services, also served alongside Guns with Brian Lockhart and William Manlove.
"When Bill became president of the board he said 'Working with you guys was like herding cats'," Tome recalled fondly.
Tome credited Guns for his support in getting the Equipment Replacement Program established to help volunteer fire companies with the cost of new apparatus.
"I met in North East with Mark and Del. Dave Rudolph and we decided how the program would work," he said.
Tome said Guns was well aware of the value of the volunteer service and was instrumental in keeping substations open and changing the Length of Service Award Program to allow for enrollment at 55 instead of age 60.
Phyllis Kilby also served with Guns and said he taught her a lesson that she has continued to use to this day.
"I had a very bad habit of telling my male counterparts what they needed to do," Kilby said. "One day I went into his office and started to say, 'You need to do....' and he cut me off."
Guns then suggested she changed her pitch.
"'You really need to stop saying, 'You need to do this,'" she recalled Guns telling her.
"It's not 'you need to do this.' It's 'we need to do this'," Guns told her many years ago. Kilby said she really appreciated that lesson.
Kilby said Guns always had what was best for Cecil County in mind with everything he did.
According to Tome, between Guns and his brother, former Maryland Del. Ron Guns, their name carried a lot of weight when decisions were being made in Elkton and Annapolis, Md.
"This is a big loss to the community," Tome said. "He made his mark on Cecil County, that's for sure."
A Mass of Christian Burial for Guns is set for Saturday at Immaculate Conception Church at 455 Bow St. in Elkton at 11 a.m. From 8:30 until 10:30 that morning, the family is accepting condolences at Hick's Home for Funerals, 103 West Stockton St., also in Elkton. Burial will follow in Galena.
