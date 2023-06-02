NORTH EAST — Paul Mullins made it through the 8th grade, no further, in terms of his formal schooling.
Nevertheless, according to Cecil County Public Schools officials, the 87-year-old Elkton resident certainly deserves the Lifetime Education Advocacy Award that he received on Wednesday (May 24) at the outset of the North East High School Senior Awards Ceremony.
That’s because Mullins, a Cecil County resident for more than 60 years, emphasized the importance of an education to his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren — even though he was unable to earn his high school diploma more than 70 years ago due to circumstances beyond his control. His children, grandchildren and some of his great-grandchildren earned college bachelor degrees, even advanced degrees, and four of them went on to become teachers.
This marks the first time that CCPS has bestowed such as award to anyone, let alone to someone without a high school diploma, according to CCPS Superintendent Jeffrey Lawson.
Lawson explained that the push toward publicly recognizing Mullins for advocating education so earnestly began with a letter that the award recipient’s 43-year-old grandson, Bill Mullins, who holds a PhD in music education, surreptitiously wrote and emailed to CCPS officials.
It explained the heart-wrenching reasons why Mullins was unable to complete his high school education. The letter also indicated that Mullins worked hard as a teenager to help his impoverished family, when high school was no longer a viable option for him, and that he did likewise as a married man with children of his own. Mullins and his wife, Nellie, had been married for 64 years when she died in November 2017.
In addition, the letter painted a picture of a determined man who pursued and received a great deal of job-related courses and training to gain certifications, including training that prepared him to serve for a few years as an Elkton Police Department officer and later as a Cecil County Sheriff’s Office deputy from 1972 until retiring with a disability in 1993.
“The email from his grandson struck us,” Lawson said, before referring to the elder Mullins and commenting, “He did not put himself first. He put his family first. He worked hard to take care of his family. He always stressed the importance of education to his children.”
Cecil County School Board President Diana Hawley remarked, “The letter was compelling. The story of Mr. Mullins, his incredible work ethic and the value he placed on education and learning is definitely inspirational and worthy of recognition.”
EDUCATION OBSTACLES
The letter begins, “My name is Bill Mullins. I was raised in Elkton and graduated from Elkton High School in 1997. My mother, Cindy Mullins, is a retired educator from CCPS and my sister, Heather Estep, is a current educator with CCPS. Education has and continues to be a huge part of our family. Today, I’m writing you about my grandfather, Paul Mullins, who was never able to complete his education even though he encouraged us throughout ours.”
He later qualifies in the letter, “To truly understand his situation, I need to take you back to a time and place very few of us experienced.”
Born in Grundy, Va., in 1935, Mullins lived in the Appalachian Mountains on a road commonly known as State Line Ridge because it served as the border between Virginia and West Virginia.
“Deep in these mountains, people raised the food they needed to eat, and did so on the side of the mountains because that’s the only place they had to grow food. He walked a few miles to a one-room schoolhouse every morning and was responsible for starting the fire in the pot-belly stove, so the school would have heat,” wrote his grandson, who now lives in Ohio.
He further wrote that, for generations, residents worked in the coal mines in Grundy. Mullins’ grandson described coal-mining as “dirty, dangerous work with frequent cave-ins, and other dangers,” before noting that his grandfather, as a boy and as a teenager, had “hoped for a better life than working in the mines.”
After completing the 8th grade, Mullins wanted to continue his eduction. But Grundy High School was in town, so far away from Mullins’ rural home that a school bus did not come to where he lived. And the high school was too great a distance away from his home to walk.
So Mullins moved to Plan B. Aware that a bus for a nearby school in West Virginia picked up kids a short distance from his home, Mullins caught that bus and attended a high school in Paynesville, West Virginia — although he lived in Virginia.
But that plan ended about one week later, when the bus driver learned that Mullins lived in Virginia and then “kicked him off the bus,” his grandson outlined.
At that point, with educational opportunities no longer available to him, Mullins had two choices: stay in Grundy and work in the coal mines or “leave and seek a better opportunity for his family,” according to the letter.
THE VALUE OF EDUCATION
Mullins did stay in Grundy during what should have been his high school years. And during that time, he worked jobs to help out his family, including driving a logging truck for his uncle’s business.
He later moved to Wilmington, Del., to seek better employment opportunities, however, and Mullins got a job at the General Motors (GM) plant. He went on to move his family to Elkton and eventually settled into his current home.
Mullins “had a dream” to someday serve as a police officer. It was realized when he was hired by the Elkton Police Department, after receiving the necessary training, and he served with that agency for a few years, mostly as a weekend-shift officer, while maintaining his GM job.
He later was hired by then-Sheriff John F. “Jack” DeWitt. After receiving the required training, once again, Mullins served as a CCSO deputy from 1972 to 1993, when he retired with a disability. Mullins served stints as president and treasurer of the Fraternal Order of Police during that time.
He and Nellie raised their three children and went on to watch their six grandchildren and many of their 15 great-grandchildren grow up in Cecil County.
Despite lacking a high school diploma, Mullins, who also ran a small local business at one point, made it clear to his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren how much he valued education and urged them to never stop learning.
“He has always been quick to remind us to get an education, saying that people can take a lot of things away from us, but they can never take away our education. He knows the value of an education and always encouraged us to do our best in school. Over many conversations, he has often spoken of his limited education and how he couldn’t go to high school. He regrets never finishing high school, and approaching 88 years of age, he feels too old to earn a GED,” his grandson wrote.
After pointing out that Mullins has been a “productive citizen in his community” for more than 60 years, his grandson implored CCPS officials to consider Mullins for a special high school degree.
“While acknowledging that he has not completed official coursework towards a diploma or GED, I beg of you to consider his life experiences in their entirety. Surely his life experiences and service to the community can account for something in math, business, home economics, social studies, history, or other courses required for graduation. Is there any way the Board of Education would consider honoring Paul, his contributions, and dreams by awarding him either a diploma or an honorary diploma? As he approaches his 88th birthday, I worry his health is deteriorating. I would love nothing more than to see him receive this final piece of his life’s puzzle before time catches up with him,” his grandson wrote in conclusion.
LIFETIME EDUCATION ADVOCACY
That letter touched CCPS officials and convinced them to bestow upon Mullins a special certificate, which set the stage for the brief presentation on May 24 at North East High School.
Approximately 20 members of Mullins’ family were seated in the first two rows near the stage. Because the presentation was planned as a surprise, Mullins did not know why he was there at the outset of the ceremony.
“I just told him, ‘I got something to show you’,” answered his 68-year-old son, David Mullins, when asked how he and his wife, Cindy, were able to entice the elder Mullins to go somewhere for an unknown reason. “He asked a few questions, but he trusts me and that’s how we got him to come along.”
As for the attributes that made his father worthy of the public recognition, David Mullins summarized, “Despite initial setbacks, (my father) has applied himself throughout his life — working hard, taking chances at trying new things, making the best of every opportunity available to him and seeking out better opportunities. He has a giving heart, is a very thoughtful person and a wonderful example to those around him, especially to those who know his story.”
From the on-stage podium, NEHS Principal David Dollenger opened the Senior Awards Ceremony by recognizing Mullins.
“It is customary to speak of the value of education and commend our soon-to-be graduates on years of hard work before we begin our presentation. Tonight I do so, but I do so by giving our graduates an example to us all. We are joined tonight by Mr. Paul Mullins. Mr. Mullins is not a graduate of North East High School; Mr. Mullins never had the opportunity,” Dollenger said in his opening remarks.
The principal summarized Mullins’ upbringing in rural Virginia and mentioned the hardships that prevented him from earning a high school diploma.
“Instead of prospects of entering freshman orientation, Paul Mullins was left with the prospects of logging or entering the coal mines. As a young man, he relocated to our area in hopes of better opportunities which he found working for General Motors,” Dollenger told the audience.
Dollenger touched upon Mullins’ perseverance to complete the necessary training that led to his 21-year career as a CCSO deputy, after serving as an EPD officer, and his drive to run a small business.
“He has been always quick to remind any one of the value of an education, saying that once you have it, an education can never be taken away. His children and grandchildren have taken his advice. They are proud graduates of our county schools, have earned advanced degrees, and have in turn served this country as teachers and educators. And yet, his family tells me he has often spoken of regretting not finishing his education, and so urged his family to continue theirs,” Dollenger informed the audience.
Dollenger then seized the opportunity to urge the NEHS seniors in that room to continue learning, formally and informally, for the rest of the their lives.
“I ask us all to heed Mr. Paul Mullins’ advice. An education is important and we should all take advantage of it at every opportunity. I also ask us all, our graduates, staff, and community alike to also look to him as an example for us all. For although education is important, the degrees that may or may not hang on our wall do not define us. For the best education we can give our children, is the example of a life well-lived,” Dollenger told the audience.
Then Dollenger presented Mullins with his Lifetime Education Advocacy Award, noting that he was doing so “with humility and great appreciation.”
Mullins waved and expressed how thankful he was for the recognition, as the audience gave him a standing ovation. He later commented, “I appreciate North East High School for doing this.”
