CECIL COUNTY — A former Cecil County Sheriff’s Office deputy is facing numerous criminal charges amid several allegations relating to two victims, including that he took an image of his genitals - while on duty and in uniform - and sent that image to a woman and that he took photos and video of another woman while engaged in sexual acts with him and later, without her consent, sent them to different social media users, according to the Maryland Office of the State Prosecutor.
Prosecutors reported that the defendant - Kyle L. Thomas, who served as a CCSO deputy from February 2021 to July 2023 - has been charged through a criminal information with misconduct in office, witness retaliation, visual surveillance with prurient intent, revenge porn, and distribution of obscene material. Thomas was not arrested, but was rather served charging papers.
Capt. Michael Holmes, a CCSO spokesman, confirmed that Thomas no longer is employed by the agency, as of last month, but was not at liberty to reveal the reason for his departure from the agency because personnel matters are private.
According to the charging document, Thomas took an explicit video of himself while on duty and sent it to a woman, whom prosecutors identified as "VICTIM 1”.
After VICTIM 1 notified CCSO officials about "Thomas' behavior," Thomas allegedly contacted that woman's place of business and filed criminal charges against her for, among other things, providing the video of Deputy Thomas to the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office, which she had done to report his alleged misconduct, according to the charging document. The Cecil County State’s Attorney’s Office dismissed the charges that Thomas had filed against Victim 1, prosecutors reported.
The charging document further alleges that during Thomas’ sexual relationship with another woman - identified as “VICTIM 2" - Thomas took photos and videos of that woman engaged in sexual acts without her consent.
It further alleges that when VICTIM 2 attempted to end her relationship with Thomas, he threatened to send the photos and videos of her to other people or post them online. In addition, according to the charging document, Thomas sent videos of himself and VICTIM 2 engaged in sexual acts to "dozens of different social media users, and paid some of the users to watch the videos." VICTIM 2 did not know that Thomas took all the videos, and she did not give Thomas consent to distribute the videos, prosecutors reported.
After CCSO officials ordered Thomas to have no contact with VICTIM 2, according to the charging document, Thomas continued to contact her in person, through text message and on different social media applications. The charging document also alleges that, after receiving a copy of a search warrant affidavit that contained VICTIM 2’s statements, Thomas sent VICTIM 2 a message containing a photo of the affidavit accompanied by expletives.
