CECIL COUNTY — A former Cecil County Sheriff’s Office deputy is facing numerous criminal charges amid several allegations relating to two victims, including that he took an image of his genitals - while on duty and in uniform - and sent that image to a woman and that he took photos and video of another woman while engaged in sexual acts with him and later, without her consent, sent them to different social media users, according to the Maryland Office of the State Prosecutor.


  

