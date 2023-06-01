NORTH EAST — On stage at a rehearsal space in North East, Md., a news interview about a bank robbery turned into two strangers meeting on the bus, which became a waltz between dancers. The scene changed each time a member of the Forgetful Squirrels improv troupe yelled “freeze,” a new pair of comedians taking the place of the old for a fresh, ad-libbed vignette.
Games like “Freeze” are just one type of entertainment audience members can expect from the Squirrels, who make their Newark debut at the Newark Arts Alliance at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 2. For $7 per person, attendees can watch improv, sketch, and stand-up comedy, all in one show at 276 E. Main Street.
“Our shows are often a bit like variety shows,” said Connie Regan, co-founder of the Squirrels. “I think that sets us apart from some other groups.”
While sketch comedy is scripted, and stand-up is a one-performer monologue, improv comedy sees teams of two or more taking a stage to decide line by line who their characters are, where they are, and what they’re doing. Whether the performance is short and funny or lengthier and more emotional, improv is an art form that requires trust between its players.
“You trust your partner to say something that you can ‘ yes, and,’ which is what we call it when you agree to something in a scene and then add to it,” Regan said.
Comedians might be jumping into a scene head first, but they’re trusting their scene partners to catch them, Regan explained.
Regan and Mike Collins co-founded the improv troupe currently known as the Forgetful Squirrels — formerly Improv on Rye, among other names — about a decade ago. In spite of name and lineup changes over time, the Squirrels’ eight team members are a small but tight-knit group, and their closeness makes it easier to play off one another on stage.
In conversation, as well as on stage, the Squirrels build off each other’s ideas to paint a cohesive picture. Although the comedians come to rehearsal from different jobs and different towns, and they grew up with different comedic touchstones, they have key qualities in common.
“I find that the best improv players aren’t dumb — you’ve got to be fairly sharp and quick on your feet to play at all,” Collins said.
Some people balk at improv because they don’t feel comfortable diverging from the plan in their mind, Regan added.
“You have to stop thinking and get out of your head and just be in the scene, and be really open to and accepting of what your scene partners are saying and doing,” she said. “It’s a great way to practice listening to people and being able to accept what they’re bringing to you, and to be joyful in it.”
At a recent Wednesday-night rehearsal, the Squirrels found joy in improv games. In “Inner Thoughts,” two players improvised a conversation between a veterinarian and a cat owner. Two others gave voice to the characters’ inner monologues, adding another layer to the story: the vet is a fraud, and the owner is suspicious.
A second game found two Squirrels performing as clumsy house painters. Two other players watched their scene through a window, unable to hear the set-up and dialogue, then had to use guesswork to replicate the skit. They ended up performing as a doctor and the father of a giant newborn.
Although the players are careful not to laugh mid-game, they say they’re having as much fun as any audience. Andre Wilkins said one of the keys is not being afraid to take risks in the process.
“It’s very hard because as we grow up, we lose the ability to play,” Wilkins said. “And a huge part of improv is being comfortable with being uncomfortable, and being willing to get on stage and just be silly. And that’s something we stop doing if we’re worrying about how people will react to us.”
Building trust helps that fear go away, Regan said, which is why building rapport between players ahead of a performance is as important a part of rehearsal as learning the rules of different improv games.
The group will play those games for an audience at the Newark Arts Alliance during their June show, as well as on July 7 and August 4. The day after each of these Friday-night performances, the Squirrels will have a free Saturday-night performance at their North East rehearsal space, 919 Bouchelle Road.
The group was excited to reach out to the Newark Arts Alliance about bringing a show to Main Street, and to get a positive response and opportunity to perform. Although the Squirrels’ Maryland shows are usually attended by people the team members know outside of comedy, Wilkins said, the group is excited to grow its audience.
“With each place we go, it’s always exciting to see what the environment lends itself to,” he said. “What’s the age group, what’s the style of humor, how are they going to interact – and this is so fresh. They’re as in the dark about us as we are about them, and we’re going to find out about each other together.”
Find the Forgetful Squirrels online and get tickets for a Newark Arts Alliance show at linktr.ee/forgetfulsquirrels.
