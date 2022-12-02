CECIL COUNTY — Five amendments to the Cecil County charter were passed as a result of the Nov. 9 Gubernatorial General Election. Under one of the new amendments, the county government is now required to disclose logistics for all county purchases and service contracts over $100,000.
The amendment outlined in Res. No 32-2022, which passed with nearly 87% of voters in favor, requires the descriptions, prices, vendors, number of bids and source of funding to be disclosed to the County Council after the contract is awarded or action is executed by the county executive. Not only will county purchases and service contracts over $100,000 be a topic of disclosure, but all real estate purchases, sales and leases associated with the county government will be required for disclosure to the council as well.
“From a council perspective, this is a huge benefit,” said Council President Bob Meffley. “This lets people know where the spending is and it stops backdoor deals because it has to go through the council.”
This amendment is similar to section 21-2 of the current Cecil County charter code that requires the Cecil County government to disclose information of all payments above $500 at the end of each month. After roughly six and half months of failing to do so and still not disclosing the information properly as mandated by the charter, Meffley said that he thinks the government will follow through with delivering the proper information this time.
“It is in black and white and the constituents voted for it so the voters want to see it and we (the council) want to see it so I am going to make sure that it is done,” said Meffley.
The second amendment to pass, outlined in Res. No. 28-2022, requires the council to fill a council vacancy within 30 days of receiving a list of nominees from the central committee of the party affiliated with the person vacating council office.
“What was happening was the council would get a name for nomination after a legislative session and the 30 days run out, which would lead to the person being automatically appointed,” said Meffley. “Now, the 30 days start after the day the person is announced to the council and its on the council’s agenda and announced by the executive, not just when the county attorney tells us of the appointment.”
Meffley noted that the amendment gives the council a say in who the county executive chooses to fill the vacancy – citing previous issues with what he considers unqualified members being appointed by the executive that did not receive the popular vote, but still got onto the board because the 30 day approval process ended before they could be voted on.
The third amendment passed deals with the re-establishment of the Ethics Commission as an independent agency with five voting members. The amendment, as outlined in Res. No. 31-2022, states that the five members will serve a staggered four year term with three of the members – including the chair – appointed by the county executive and the remaining two to be appointed by the council.
The two remaining amendments address the process for filling a vacancy in the county executive office and appointing a Redistricting Commission. Similar to the amendment dealing with council vacancies, the amendment outlined in Res. No. 30-2022 requires a vacancy in the county executive’s office to be filled in the same 30 day time limit.
Under the last amendment, a Redistricting Commission must be appointed within 30 days of receiving official census data from the State of Maryland. The amendment mandates that local central committee members are not eligible for appointment to the Redistricting Commission.
All five amendments will go into effect immediately after council inauguration on Monday, Dec. 5.
As of press time Thursday, the county government had not responded to a request for comment on the amendments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.