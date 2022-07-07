ELKTON — According to Rebecca Hamilton, County Councilmembers saying one thing and voting another has her to begin her career in politics by running for a seat on Cecil County Council.
Hamilton, of Elkton, is challenging incumbent Bill Coutz for District 2 council representative, a move she thought would never happen.
“Politics is not something I never saw in my future,” Hamilton said. “But once 2020 hit, I became more involved.”
Hamilton’s involvement began with her taking a class on the U.S. Constitution, where she learned how the government operates. The class then led to her joining the Republican Women Club of Cecil County, where she grew critical of current government proceedings in the County. Hamilton specifically recalls disapproving on Councilman Coutz’s position on the “backyard chickens” bill of 2021, noting that he was against the bill, but voted in favor of it anyway; a move Hamilton is passionate about putting an end to.
“People see that I am true to myself and that is who I am going to be,” said Hamilton. “A better candidate will have an opinion, make it known, and vote that way even if they are the odd man out.”
If elected, Hamilton plans to promote smart economic growth that keeps residents in the county, while preserving rural lifestyles.
“We have a unique situation because people come here for the rural piece, but work in different counties, shop in Delaware because of the tax situation, or go to different counties for restaurants,” Hamilton said. “I want to see the county grow where people are living, playing, and staying here.”
Hamilton is confident that working collectively with the Chamber of Commerce and County Executive will bring quality jobs to Cecil County and should not be an issue as long as the county has the workforce to fill those jobs.
“We have Cecil College and the school of tech, we need to ensure that those students stay in the county and take advantage of opportunities,” Hamilton said. “It will be a monumental task to not only make Cecil grow today, but ensure that it continues to grow.”
Noting her feelings on current politicians speaking on talking points that will get them elected and then immediately jumping right to getting re-elected, Hamilton says that her passion to see Cecil County grow is a key contributor to her action plan to make meaningful, long term growth across all districts of the county before thinking about re-election.
With a background as a sales operations manager in corporate America, Hamilton also looks to move past talking points of cutting wasteful spending by looking deeper into where the county is duplicating spending and areas where spending could be done in a more efficient manner. Taking the recent increases in national costs of living, Hamilton is critical of how the county has been adjusting to the changes.
“We need to hold the county accountable,” Hamilton said. “As inflation rises, I as a citizen have to buckle my belt a little bit tighter, so where has the county tightened up and where can tightening continue to be made?”
Hamilton, if elected, sees her position as District 2 representative for county council as being a responsibility to represent all citizens of Cecil County and a chance for her to grow to ensure that she is the best representative the council has to offer.
“I am here to listen and learn because coming into politics news, there is a lot to learn and I welcome all feedback, comments, and concerns,” Hamilton said. “I am here to bring the voices of the community to the council to ensure that we are doing what we can for everybody.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.