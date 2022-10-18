ELKTON — With more than 30 artists selected to participate, the first ever Community Art Festival is set to be a great fundraiser for the Elkton Community Kitchen as well as a spotlight for local talent.
“It has become a bona fide juried art show,” said Robanne Palmer, vice president of the board of directors. Some 50 artists applied and 31 made it to the show; chosen by a panel that included Annemarie Hamilton, executive director of the Cecil County Arts Council, and Patti Paulus, local artist and co-owner of The Palette and the Page in Elkton.
Admission is free and there will be kid-friendly activities and a budding artists section while you browse, meet the juried artists, shop and take part in the hybrid style auction.
“You will put your name and the highest price you would bid for the art on a piece of paper and put it in the bag,” Palmer said. Instead of a silent auction, where the bidding takes place on a clip board, this gives the person who bid at 10 a.m. the same opportunity to win and the person who is there when the bidding closes at 4 p.m. Palmer said. “If more than one person has that highest bid then we will draw for the winner.”
Those juried artists are painters, potters, jewelry makers, stained glass makers and more. Palmer said there will be plenty of chances to purchase at every price point.
To see a wide representation of the artists taking part in the Community Art Festival check out Elkton Community Kitchen on Facebook. There you can also see some of the items to be auctioned.
For the Community Art Festival there will be a food truck on hand and at least one of the artists will be selling edible art.
Elkton Community Kitchen was founded more than 20 years ago by the late Margaret Holland and Rev. Carl Mazza. Every Friday a hot meal is served to anyone coming in the door at Elkton Presbyterian Church, 209 East Main St. in Elkton.
“Where our artists will be Saturday is where we serve every Friday,” Palmer said. On a recent Friday, 60 people from every walk of life broke bread together, prepared and served by a group of volunteers.
Even when the pandemic struck, Elkton Community Kitchen did not stop.
“That was one of my proudest moments. We did not miss a beat during COVID,” she said. Even while other similar programs closed their doors, the volunteers with ECK kept going, agreeing to hand out bagged lunches.
“We got so much support. People just needed to do something,” she said. Although the numbers dropped, she said they are rebounding slowly. A year ago there were no more than 30 taking advantage of the free, no questions asked meal. “It’s trickling back up.”
Pre-COVID attendance would go as high as 120 diners.
The fundraiser will help ECK supply the essentials needed to serve each meal including plates and napkins, silverware and cleaning supplies. Meanwhile, Palmer already has her 2023 planner and is filling the Fridays with churches, offices, companies, organizations and others willing to serve one of the meals next year.
“Lasagna is a favorite, fried chicken, and they love a good homemade mac-n-cheese,”Palmer said. “Casseroles are also a hit.”
Anyone interested in serving a meal at Elkton Community Kitchen should send an email to elktoncommunitykitchen@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.