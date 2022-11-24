Volunteer firefighters continue to work Thursday, after controlling a blaze at this house on Principio Road near Perryville. At one point, first responders rescued a volunteer firefighter who had fallen into the basement when a portion of the first floor collapsed.
PERRYVILLE — A volunteer firefighter was rescued from a burning house near Perryville after a section of the first floor collapsed, causing her to plunge into the basement, and another got stuck briefly in the compromised flooring before extricating himself, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
The two Community Fire Company of Perryville (CFCP) firefighters — a man and a woman — declined to be taken to an area hospital, after paramedics evaluated them at the scene in the 200 block of Principio Road, fire officials said.
An MOSFM spokesperson reported that the blaze gutted the home, displacing one occupant.
A neighbor called 911 at 2:35 p.m. on Thursday (Nov. 17) after discovering the burning house, prompting area volunteer fire companies to respond, fire officials said. CFCP served as the on-scene command unit, fire officials added.
Approximately 25 volunteer firefighters battled the blaze for about 20 minutes, before bringing it under control, fire officials reported. At one point, two CFCP volunteer firefighters radioed a “mayday” to alert other first responders after a section of the living room floor gave way, according to fire officials.
CFCP Chief Brad Willis explained that a mayday is given whenever a firefighter is “lost, trapped or disoriented.”
“One went into the basement and the other got his leg stuck in the floor. He called the mayday, and then she called her own mayday. He was able to regain his footing on his own and then assist the other firefighter,’ Willis outlined.
Volunteer firefighters assigned to the Rapid Intervention Team (RIP) entered the building and rescued the firefighter who was trapped in the basement.
“A ladder was used to get into the basement. Fortunately, the floor collapsed about 20 feet away from the entrance, so it was close,” Willis said, adding that the rescue took between four and four and a half minutes.
The blaze caused an estimated $150,000 in damage to the one-story dwelling, according to the MOSFM spokesperson, who further reported that family and friends are assisting the displaced occupant.
During their on-scene investigation, MOSFM detectives determined that the fire started on the living room floor — the same one that collapsed beneath the two volunteer firefighters, fire officials said. As of Tuesday, however, the investigation continued to determine the cause of the blaze, fire officials added.
