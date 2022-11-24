Perryville house fire

Volunteer firefighters continue to work Thursday, after controlling a blaze at this house on Principio Road near Perryville. At one point, first responders rescued a volunteer firefighter who had fallen into the basement when a portion of the first floor collapsed.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF MARYLAND OFFICE OF STATE FIRE MARSHAL

PERRYVILLE — A volunteer firefighter was rescued from a burning house near Perryville after a section of the first floor collapsed, causing her to plunge into the basement, and another got stuck briefly in the compromised flooring before extricating himself, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.


