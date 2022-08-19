Volunteer firefighters continue to spray water on two gutted townhouses near Elkton on Thursday, after bringing the blaze under control. The blaze caused an estimated $750,000 in damage and displaced five residents.
Working on the third floor, volunteer firefighters continue to spray water on one of the two gutted townhouses near Elkton on Thursday, after bringing the blaze under control. The blaze caused an estimated $750,000 in damage and displaced five residents.
Perched atop a ladder truck, a volunteer firefighter examines the damage Thursday after a blaze gutted two adjacent townhouses in an Elkton-area community, displacing five residents and causing an estimated $750,000 in damage.
From the front, this photo shows damage to two adjacent townhouses in an Elkton-area community on Thursday, after a blaze gutted them. The fire, which started on a rear deck, displaced five residents and caused an $750,000 in damage.
Volunteer firefighters work on the third floor of one of the two gutted townhouses near Elkton on Thursday, after approximately 50 volunteer firefighters from Cecil County, Delaware and Pennsylvania brought the blaze under control. The blaze displaced five residents and caused an estimated $750,000 in damage.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
ELKTON - An investigation is continuing after a blaze gutted two adjacent townhouses in a neighborhood near Elkton, displacing five residents and causing an estimated $750,000 in damage, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
One of the occupants called 911 at 4:44 p.m. Thursday after discovering the blaze in the unit block of Whitetail Way, which is part of the Persimmon Creek Townhomes community off Fletchwood Road, northeast of Elkton and a short distance southwest of the Delaware state line, fire officials reported.
Approximately 50 volunteer firefighters battled the blaze for about 45 minutes, before bringing it under control, fire officials said. Several volunteer fire companies from Cecil County, Delaware and Pennsylvania responded to the scene with numerous pieces of equipment, including ladder trucks. Singerly Volunteer Fire Company of Elkton served as the on-scene command unit, fire officials added.
"Fire sprinklers activated once the fire impinged on the interior of the townhouse," an MOSFM spokesperson reported.
The blaze caused an estimated $500,000 in structural damage to two three-story townhomes, which are adjacent to each other and at the end of a row of about eight townhouses, and it destroyed approximately $250,000 in belongings, according to the spokesperson, who further reported that the fire caused "radiant heat damage" to six nearby townhouses.
No one was injured in the blaze, which displaced five residents, fire officials said. The American Red Cross and relatives are assisting the displaced residents, fire officials added.
During their on-scene investigation, MOSFM detectives determined that the blaze started on a rear exterior deck, before the flames spread into the townhouses, fire officials reported. As of Friday, the cause of the fire remained under investigation, according to fire officials.
