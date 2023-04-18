ELKTON — An investigation is continuing after a blaze destroyed a garage and its contents on a residential property near Elkton over the weekend, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
A passerby called 911 at 8:13 p.m. on Sunday after discovering the burning outbuilding in the 200 block of Fletchwood Road, several miles northeast of Elkton and a short distance southwest of the Delaware state line, fire officials reported.
Several area volunteer fire companies responded to the scene, including Singerly Volunteer Fire Company of Elkton, which served as the on-scene command unit, fire officials said. Approximately 40 volunteer firefighters battled the blaze for about 15 minutes, before bringing it under control, fire officials added.
The blaze caused an estimated $100,000 in damage to the detached two-car garage, according to an MOSFM spokesperson. Based on a fire-scene photo released by the MOSFM, it appears that at least on vehicle was burned in the garage fire. The agency spokesperson further reported that no one was injured.
During their on-scene investigation, MOSFM detectives determined that the fire started inside the garage, fire officials said. As of Monday, however, their investigation continued to determine what caused the blaze, fire officials added.
