Burnt rags and a pot (bottom left) sit outside UnWined on the Water near Elkton on Sunday after a minor fire at that waterfront restaurant. Investigators concluded that the rags, which had been inside that pot in the kitchen, spontaneously combusted and caused an estimated $500 in damage, fire officials said. The fire did not disrupt business, fire officials added.
PHOTO COURTESY OF MARYLAND OFFICE OF STATE FIRE MARSHAL
ELKTON — Investigators are blaming the “spontaneous combustion of rags” in the kitchen of a popular waterfront restaurant near Elkton for a small fire over the weekend, causing minor damage that did not disrupt business, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
A burglar alarm at UnWined on the Water in the 200 block of Plum Point Road off Oldfield Point Road, southwest of Elkton, activated on Sunday afternoon after detecting smoke, fire officials said. An employee also discovered the smoke and called 911 at 4:43 p.m., fire officials added.
Approximately 20 volunteer firefighters responded to the restaurant, which overlooks the Elk River, according to fire officials, who noted that Singerly Volunteer Fire Company of Elkton served as the on-scene command unit.
“The first arriving firefighter located and removed a pot of burning rags. The restaurant sustained only minor smoke damage. The restaurant is expected to re-open during normal business hours,” an MOSFM spokesperson summarized.
Investigators estimated that the restaurant sustained $500 in smoke damage, the spokesperson further reported.
MOSFM detectives determined that the small fire started inside the restaurant’s kitchen, fire officials said. They later concluded that rags inside a pot had spontaneously combusted, fire officials added. The fire has been categorized as accidental, fire officials reported.
