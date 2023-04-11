Restaurant fire

Burnt rags and a pot (bottom left) sit outside UnWined on the Water near Elkton on Sunday after a minor fire at that waterfront restaurant. Investigators concluded that the rags, which had been inside that pot in the kitchen, spontaneously combusted and caused an estimated $500 in damage, fire officials said. The fire did not disrupt business, fire officials added.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF MARYLAND OFFICE OF STATE FIRE MARSHAL

ELKTON — Investigators are blaming the “spontaneous combustion of rags” in the kitchen of a popular waterfront restaurant near Elkton for a small fire over the weekend, causing minor damage that did not disrupt business, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.


