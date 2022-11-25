RISING SUN — Investigators are blaming the placement of combustible materials too close to a wood stove for a blaze that caused approximately $300,000 in damage at home near Rising Sun, displacing an unspecified number of occupants, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
A resident called 911 at 12:29 p.m. on Monday after discovering the blaze inside the residence in the unit block of Woody Brown Road, prompting several area volunteer fire companies to respond, fire officials said. The Community Fire Company of Rising Sun served as the on-scene command unit, fire officials added.
Approximately 60 volunteer firefighters battled the blaze for about one hour before bringing it under control, fire officials reported.
The blaze caused an estimated $200,000 in structural damage to the house while destroying approximately $100,000 in belongings inside the dwelling, according to an MOSFM spokesperson, who further reported that no one was injured.
After their on-scene investigation, MOSFM detectives determined that the blaze started in the basement, fire officials said. Investigators concluded that combustible materials that had been left too close to a working wood stove caught fire and triggered the house blaze, fire officials added. The cause of the fire has been ruled accidental, fire officials noted.
In the wake of the Woody Brown Road house fire, MOSFM officials reminded citizens to “clear and maintain a minimum of 36 inches of clearance around all wood stoves and fireplaces.”
