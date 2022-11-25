Rising Sun-area house fire

Volunteer firefighters battle a blaze Monday at this home on Woody Brown Road near Rising Sun. The blaze caused an estimated $300,000 in damage and displaced unspecified number of occupants.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF MARYLAND OFFICE OF STATE FIRE MARSHAL

RISING SUN — Investigators are blaming the placement of combustible materials too close to a wood stove for a blaze that caused approximately $300,000 in damage at home near Rising Sun, displacing an unspecified number of occupants, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.


