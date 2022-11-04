ELKTON - An investigation is continuing after an early-morning blaze on Friday caused an estimated $3 million in damage at Elk Lanes bowling alley in Elkton - forcing the business to close indefinitely, according to corporate owners and information that the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal released shortly before noon.
Corporate owners had reported earlier in the morning that the fire caused significant smoke damage, in addition to destroying the building's electrical system.
"At least the building is still standing," commented Gerald Widdoes, one of the owners. "It looks like the fire started in the maintenance area in the back, where the main electric comes in (to the building). We will have to redo the electric. There is smoke damage throughout, so we will have to contract a cleaning company to come in."
The 25,800-square-foot building, which was built in 1961, is insured, reported Widdoes, who told the Cecil Whig that the corporation plans to reopen the bowling alley as swiftly as possible.
"Hopefully, it won't take too long," Widdoes said.
The public parts of the expansive building - including the bowling lanes, the snack bar, the ball returns, the shoe and ball rental, the seating areas, the computers used by players to keep score and so forth - show no signs of damage, aside from the settled soot.
Volunteer firefighters reportedly contained the blaze to the maintenance area in the back of the building.
"We would like to express our thanks to Singerly Volunteer Fire Company and all of the other first responders," said Widdoes, an inactive member of SVFC who once served as the department's assistant chief.
Approximately 35 volunteer firefighters with area volunteer fire companies battled the blaze for about 90 minutes, before bringing it under control, an MOSFM spokesperson said. SVFC served as the on-scene command unit, the spokesperson added.
Widdoes also thanked the Elkton Police Department, particularly the officer who rushed to the bowling alley in the 400 block of Bow Street at approximately 2:45 a.m. Friday in response to a burglar alarm. That officer inspected the exterior of the building, but did not see any damage indicative of forced entry, Widdoes said. The officer radioed for firefighters to respond several moments later, however, after further investigation, he added.
"He heard popping noises coming from inside and saw smoke coming out the eaves," Widdoes outlined.
The 911 call was received at 3:10 a.m., according to the spokesperson, who further reported that the building's fire alarm activated.
During their on-scene investigation, MOSFM detectives determined that the blaze started inside a "mechanical room located at the rear of the building," the spokesperson said. As of early Friday afternoon, however, the cause of the blaze remained under investigation, the spokesperson added.
Agents with the Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agency are assisting in the investigation, according to the MOSFM spokesperson, who explained, "This is standard procedure in any fire involving large, commercial structures."
In addition to serving as a place for patrons in general to bowl, Elk Lanes is home to numerous area bowling leagues, according to Widdoes, who noted that, with temperatures getting colder during the fall and winter months, the establishment is entering its busiest time of year.
"The timing is horrible," Widdoes said, adding that Elk Lanes already had to bounce back from shutdowns and restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic starting in March 2020.
For example, a bowling league consisting of 100 people - 20 teams comprised of five players each - competed at Elk Lanes on Thursday night. On Saturday and Sunday, as another example, Elk Lanes was scheduled to host the Cecil-Harford Bowling Association Tournament.
