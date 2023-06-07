COLORA — An investigation is continuing after a blaze gutted a barn on the Kilby Farm in Colora, causing an estimated $250,000 in damage and marking the second major fire on that commercial property in four months, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
An employee called 911 at 7:06 a.m. Wednesday after discovering the burning outbuilding on the commercial dairy farm in the 700 block of Firetower Road, prompting several area volunteer fire companies to respond, fire officials said. The Community Fire Company of Rising Sun served as the on-scene command unit, fire officials added.
Approximately 50 volunteer firefighters battled the blaze for about one hour, before bringing it under control, fire officials reported.
The fire caused an estimated $250,000 in damage to the 50’-by-100’ barn, which is owned by Kilby Farms LLC, according to an MOSFM spokesperson, who further reported that no one was injured.
During their on-scene investigation, MOSFM detectives concluded that the blaze started inside the barn, fire officials said. As of late Wednesday morning, however, their investigation to determine the cause of the blaze continued, fire officials added.
In February, a fire on the Kilby Farm leveled a 225’-by-70’ pole building, causing an estimated $750,000 in damage, according to information released by the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal at that time. No animals and people were injured in that Feb. 9 fire.
Stay tuned to cecildaily.com, as more details about this barn fire become available.
