Volunteer firefighters battle a blaze at a home in the 200 block of Sycamore Road, northeast of Elkton, on Tuesday morning. The blaze caused an estimated $250,000 in damage and displaced an unspecified number of occupants, fire officials reported.
PHOTO COURTESY OF MARYLAND OFFICE OF THE STATE FIRE MARSHAL
This photo shows the gutted remains of a home in the 200 block of Sycamore Road, northeast of Elkton, after a blaze ripped through the dwelling on Tuesday morning. The blaze caused an estimated $250,000 in damage and displaced an unspecified number of occupants, fire officials reported.
PHOTO COURTESY OF MARYLAND OFFICE OF THE STATE FIRE MARSHAL
ELKTON — An investigation is continuing after a Tuesday morning blaze gutted a home near Elkton, displacing an unspecified number of occupants, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
One of the residents called 911 at 8:42 a.m. on Tuesday after discovering the fire at the house in the 200 block of Sycamore Road in the Meadowview neighborhood off Fletchwood Road, northeast of Elkton, prompting area volunteer fire companies to respond, fire officials said. Singerly Volunteer Fire Company of Elkton served as the on-scene command unit, fire officials added.
Approximately 30 volunteer firefighters battled the blaze for about 30 minutes, before bringing it under control, fire officials reported.
The blaze caused an estimated $250,000 in damage to the one-story house, according to an MOSFM spokesperson. No one was injured, the spokesperson said. Family members are assisting the displaced occupants, the spokesperson added.
After their on-scene investigation, MOSFM detectives determined that the blaze started inside the kitchen, fire officials said. But, as of Wednesday, the cause of the fire remained under investigation, fire officials added.
"The home was equipped with an automatic fire sprinkler system. Deputy State Fire Marshals are continuing to investigate to determine if the system activated as designed," the spokesperson commented, noting that the dwelling also was equipped with smoke alarms and that they did activate.
