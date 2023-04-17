Multi-vehicle fire

This photo released by the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal shows an auto auction lot near Elkton, where an early-morning blaze on Monday caused an estimated $200,000 in damage to approximately 40 vehicles. As of late Monday morning, MOSFM detectives continued their investigation into the cause of the blaze.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF MARYLAND OFFICE OF STATE FIRE MARSHAL

ELKTON - An investigation is continuing after a blaze on the lot of an auto auction company near Elkton caused an estimated $200,000 in damage to approximately 40 vehicles, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.


