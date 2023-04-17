This photo released by the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal shows an auto auction lot near Elkton, where an early-morning blaze on Monday caused an estimated $200,000 in damage to approximately 40 vehicles. As of late Monday morning, MOSFM detectives continued their investigation into the cause of the blaze.
PHOTO COURTESY OF MARYLAND OFFICE OF STATE FIRE MARSHAL
ELKTON - An investigation is continuing after a blaze on the lot of an auto auction company near Elkton caused an estimated $200,000 in damage to approximately 40 vehicles, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
The security system at the business in the 100 block of Zeitler Road alerted at 3:56 a.m. on Monday, prompting area volunteer fire companies to respond to the scene, fire officials said. Singerly Volunteer Fire Company of Elkton served as the on-scene command unit, fire officials added.
MOSFM officials identified the company that owns the vehicles as Insurance Auto Auctions (IAA). According to the company's website, IAA sells "all kinds of cars, trucks, SUVs and motorcycles" and combines "live auctions with live internet bidding to sell drivable vehicles, lightly damaged and repairable vehicles, theft recovered vehicles, parts vehicles and donation vehicles." The company owns more than 150 auction centers across the United States, including the one near Elkton, according to the website.
Approximately 40 volunteer firefighters battled the blaze at the Zeitler Road location for about one hour, before bringing it under control, fire officials reported.
During their on-scene investigation, MOSFM detectives determined that the blaze started in the engine compartment of one of the vehicles parked on the lot and then spread to other nearby vehicles, fire officials said. As of late Monday morning, an investigation continued to determine the cause of the blaze, fire officials added.
