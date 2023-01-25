ELKTON — For anyone who was just passing by, it looked like Ashton Norman was sitting for a portrait-style photo on Saturday at Cecil College’s Elkton Station campus.
Moments later, though, when Norman, 19, of Harford County, looked at the rendered photo, it was clear that the special camera operated by Virginia resident Ingrid Jolly had captured much more than meets the naked eye. Norman’s image appeared in the picture but, more importantly, so did her aura.
“Biofeedback probes pick up your energy. The camera displays this information as a colorful field around your body. The colors actually reflect your physical and emotional state,” read a poster displayed at the vendor booth that Norman visited and Jolly manned.
Norman paid $45 to have her aura photographed, explaining, “This might sound silly, but I wanted to know what color is associated with me.”
It is reddish-orange, as it turns out, according to Norman.
Trained people like Jolly, who owns and operates Avillion One Heart Aura Photography, can interpret what those color patches surrounding the subject of the photo mean in regard to the person’s inner being. In addition, the information drawn from the aura photo can be used to guide the photographed person as he or she makes decisions in his or her life.
As Jolly put it: “There is more to our form than the physical. Our soul is eternal. We have to be in touch with our inner self and go with our hearts and our instincts.”
Jolly was one of 50 vendors who participated in the 10th Annual Mind, Body & Spirit Festival, which ran for three hours on Friday night and eight hours on Saturday inside the college’s three-story Elkton Station campus building on Railroad Avenue. (The last MBS festival in Elkton was held in January 2020, before the coronavirus pandemic forced a two-year lapse.)
In addition to aura photography, those festival vendors specialize in card readings, crystal energy, essential oils, health and nutrition, massage, meditation, reflexology, reiki, spiritual counseling, aromatherapy, holistic medicine and other practices aimed at making people healthier mentally, physically and spiritually.
“It’s New Age. It’s metaphysical. It’s all to promote a healthier lifestyle,” summarized Tammy Rapposelli, programs and events coordinator for Cecil College, listing New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Pennsylvania and Delaware as some of the states represented by the vendors.
More than 800 people attended the MBS festival, according to Rapposelli, who reported that almost all of the 400 complimentary tote bags that had been set aside as gifts to arriving attendees had been given away by approximately noon on Saturday. Workshops held during the festival attracted 152 attendees, she noted.
“The numbers are looking fantastic,” Rapposelli said early Saturday afternoon. “This is a positive, uplifting event and everyone here seems to be in a positive, happy mood.”
As for Norman, she gained some insight into herself from Jolly when they studied her aura photo.
“You are very passionate about true freedom and liberty,” Jolly told Norman.
Jolly also told Norman that she feels connected to the environment; that she “needs to protect herself from technology;” and that she needs to change her diet. In addition, Jolly told Norman that she possesses great patience and because of that attribute, along with others revealed by her photographed aura, she would be an effective teacher for special needs students.
Norman and her nearby parents, Fred and Trudie Norman, agreed with many of the assessments given by Jolly, who had explained that aura photography uses technology that produces images of the bioelectric energy emitted by a person as rays of light, or electro-magnetic fields that surround the body.
According to information that Jolly provided at her booth, “Our true body is a vast spectrum of light that sustains and drives our physical form.” A poster displayed at that booth read, “The human aura changes from time to time, as a function of emotions, health, energy level and one’s views on life. However, the overall aura remains substantially the same.”
