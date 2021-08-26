CECIL COUNTY — On August 23rd, the Food and Drug Administration announced full approval of the Pfizer Biotech COVID-19 vaccine, which will now be marketed as Comirnaty, for those 16 years and older. The vaccine continues to remain available in emergency use for those aged 12 to 15.
Acting FDA Commissioner, Janet Woodcock, M.D., had this to say in announcing the approval: “The FDA’s approval of this vaccine is a milestone as we continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic. While this and other vaccines have met the FDA’s rigorous, scientific standards for emergency use authorization, as the first FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine, the public can be very confident that this vaccine meets the high standards for safety, effectiveness, and manufacturing quality the FDA requires of an approved product.”
While much doubt has been thrown over the speed of approval to the vaccine, despite little evidence of problems with the vaccine, Peter Marks, M.D., Ph.D. and director of FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research brought a glimpse of the process that the FDA goes through in order to approve any vaccine.
“Our scientific and medical experts conducted an incredibly thorough and thoughtful evaluation of this vaccine,” said Marks. “We evaluated scientific data and information included in hundreds of thousands of pages, conducted our own analyses of Comirnaty’s safety and effectiveness, and performed a detailed assessment of the manufacturing processes, including inspections of the manufacturing facilities.”
He additionally recognized: “We have not lost sight that the COVID-19 public health crisis continues in the U.S. and that the public is counting on safe and effective vaccines. The public and medical community can be confident that although we approved this vaccine expeditiously, it was fully in keeping with our existing high standards for vaccines in the U.S.”
To end off her statement in the approval, Woodcock stated: “While millions of people have already safely received COVID-19 vaccines, we recognize that for some, the FDA approval of a vaccine may now instill additional confidence to get vaccinated. Today’s milestone puts us one step closer to altering the course of this pandemic in the U.S.”
The COVID-19 vaccines have brought much controversy to the nation due to concerns about the safety of the vaccines. The FDA hopes that this step in approving the first vaccine is one that everyone should take as a sign of encouragement that things can eventually return to a normal state, and that the vaccines are safe to get. People get vaccines regularly in order to protect themselves from diseases and viruses, the COVID vaccines are now joining that same category of safe, but hopefully temporary, vaccines.
“No one is more hopeful for the end of this pandemic than our caregivers, who have been working to save lives and protect our community,” said Janice E. Nevin M.D., CEO of ChristianaCare, in a call for everyone to work together. “This vaccine approval is another sign that this marathon could one day be over—the finish line is coming into focus.”
“We call on everyone who is not yet vaccinated to take this important step today—to protect yourself, your family and the people around you,” Nevin continued. “Amid the challenges and hardships, the grief and suffering of the past year and a half, we have made incredible progress. In the face of the most significant global health crisis experienced in generations, humanity is gaining the upper hand—and we will triumph.”
Along with this announcement, many companies are now requiring vaccines for employees to return to work. Notable entries in this list include: the UPS, Bank of America, McDonald’s, Walgreens, CVS and Google.
