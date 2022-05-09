ELKTON — Youth Empowerment Source is once again offering its "My Family Matters" Resource Fair Thursday from 5 until 7 p.m. at Gilpin Manor Elementary School.

This is a free event bringing together more than 30 community organizations to help parents and strengthen families.

Participants include Cecil County Community Mediation, Cecil County Health Department, Bayside Community Network, The Arc - Northern Chesapeake Region, Boys & Girls Club, Drug Free Cecil and the Cecil County Public Library Bookmobile.

This is an opportunity to gain information, ask questions and meet new people that want to support healthy families.

Gilpin Manor Elementary School is located at 203 Newark Avenue in Elkton.

For more information contact Youth Empowerment Source at 443-593-3900 or go to https://www.youthempowermentsource.org/.

