My Family Matters Resource Fair will be held Thursday from 5-7 p.m. Gilpin Manor Elementary School in Elkton. Youth Empowerment Source is bringing together more than 30 community organizations to support and promote healthy families with information, awareness and fun.
PHOTOS COURTESY OF YES
This is a free event bringing together more than 30 community organizations to help parents and strengthen families.
Participants include Cecil County Community Mediation, Cecil County Health Department, Bayside Community Network, The Arc - Northern Chesapeake Region, Boys & Girls Club, Drug Free Cecil and the Cecil County Public Library Bookmobile.
This is an opportunity to gain information, ask questions and meet new people that want to support healthy families.
Gilpin Manor Elementary School is located at 203 Newark Avenue in Elkton.
