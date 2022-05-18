Weights, boxing, kettle bells, agility and balance are just a part of what is available at Faithful Fitness. Bernie Cevis, owner of the gym at 875 West Pulaski Highway in Elkton offers personal training, strength and conditioning too.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Bernie Cevis opened Faithful Fitness at 875 West Pulaski Highway in Elkton to help people with their strength, endurance and longevity.
ELKTON — Faithful Fitness is a brand new center whose motto is “Train to Thrive” according to Bernie Cevis, owner and operator of the gym located at 875 West Pulaski Highway in Elkton.
While some may be working out to build muscle, Cevis would rather his clients focus on something more.
”The key to longevity is function,” Cevis said. “It’s not just about looking better.”
Inside the 5,000-square-foot gym, you’ll see weights, bags, balls, kettle bells, body bars and other equipment including Bosu balls.
”These are for balance and core stability,” Cevis explained of the halved balls. “If your core is not strong your bio mechanics will be off.”
He offers personal training, boxing, kick boxing, and speed and agility among the à la carte options, however he also has a three tiered membership. Silver membership is $39 per month and gives unlimited access to the facility plus the boot camp program. Gold membership is $69 per month and adds Cevis’ High Intensity Internal Training, or Quick HIIT. Those who pay $99 per month for Diamond membership get all that, plus cardio boxing and kettle bell fire. Family memberships offer discounts, he added.
Faithful Fitness can be tailored for any age, but he said only those 16 and older can come unsupervised. It all starts with a fitness assessment and consultation.
Hours of operation are 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 6 a.m. until noon Saturday. For more information go to www.faithfulfitmd.com.
