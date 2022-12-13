ELKTON — According to Cecil County officials, the Northrop Grumman Corporation’s expansion project, made possible by $800,000 from the Maryland Department of Commerce and $80,000 from Cecil County, will bring 200 new full-time STEM jobs and $110 million in capital expenditures to the county by December 2028.
The project will expand the aerospace and defense manufacturing company’s 60,000-square-foot Elkton location – known as the Northrop Grumman Hypersonic Center of Excellence – with a new building, increasing their production capacity and workload at the site – bringing more jobs in that sector to the county. The expansion comes in the wake of Northrop receiving a $8.9 million contract to manufacture torpedoes at its Mechanicsburg, Pa. location in November.
“An investment such as this one, and a new mission set that sits within a campus here in our community, what that really means is well paying jobs being brought to Cecil County from far and wide,” said Steve Overybay, the county’s director of administration. “People will establish residence here, their children will attend our schools, they will take advantage of our colleges and, quite frankly, Cecil County will become home for them.”
The resolution outlining the expansion, and permitting the usage of the loan from MDOC, was introduced to the council for the first time during the council work session on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
“This resolution is great and brings our great partner in Elkton, Northrop Grumman, into the 21st century in terms of jobs and modernization,” said Director of Economic Development William Sorenson.
The $800,000 from MDOC is from a Maryland Economic Development Assistance and Authority Fund (MEDAAF), which will be utilized as a conditional loan to begin. The conditions of the loan will require Northrop Grumman to disclose documentation of their capital investments in Cecil County as well as payroll reports that not only show pay rate but also the number of employees to ensure they are fulfilling the conditions of the loan.
The documentation conditions of the loan will be measured annually on Dec. 31 of each required year.
“The state is stringent on their MEDAAF loans and they apply dates to these projects so the company can’t just say what their desire is, but rather there is checks and balances side of this where the state comes back on regular intervals to ensure the company is meeting the agreed upon conditions,” said Overbay. “If Northrop Grumman meets all of their benchmarks, then the conditional loan essentially goes away and it converts to a grant status.”
In support of the expansion, Cecil County will also be contributing a $80,000 conditional loan, with the same conditions as the state’s. Overbay noted that, since Cecil County is a 10 percent partner in the expansion project, they have the same check-offs for the conditional loan as the Maryland Department of Commerce as well as benchmark dates to match the Department of Commerce.
“These jobs will be high tech, very professional, high level jobs that any one local community would not be able to partake in,” said Councilwoman Donna Culberson. “However, with those individuals who will more than likely come from outside Cecil County, they will be moving into our communities and increasing our tax base, so it’s a win-win for the community and the county.”
The use of the MEDAAF loan from the Maryland Department of Commerce is outlined in Resolution Number 61-2022. The resolution is scheduled for consideration by the council on Dec. 20.
“When we are doing economic development projects, they are very targeted toward the kind of diversity of jobs and kind of jobs that we bring into Cecil County and I think that is what our constituents are looking for,” said Council President Jackie Gregory.
