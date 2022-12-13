Northrop Grumman loan

After receiving loans from both Cecil County and the Maryland Department of Commerce, Northrop Grumman, a global security company that reported $30 billion in revenue in 2018, will be expanding its Elkton location in a project that looks to bring over 200 jobs to Cecil County over the next six years.

ELKTON — According to Cecil County officials, the Northrop Grumman Corporation’s expansion project, made possible by $800,000 from the Maryland Department of Commerce and $80,000 from Cecil County, will bring 200 new full-time STEM jobs and $110 million in capital expenditures to the county by December 2028.


