NEWARK, Del. — While the split between Exelon and Constellation was announced a year ago, Exelon-owned Delmarva Power made the separation official by rebranding itself, complete with a new logo.
Meanwhile, Conowingo Dam is no longer a part of Exelon but is instead under the Constellation masthead.
“We are no longer in the generating business,” said Doug McCoy, regional president for Delmarva Power. “We are now solely focused on electric and gas utilities. We have narrowed our focus.”
The new Delmarva logo is representative of the company’s new focus on the grid and the customer, according to Timothy Stokes, Delmarva spokesman.
“We call our new logo the Energy Wave to represent the energy and vibrancy of our brand and the electricity and gas we deliver to our customers,” Stokes said Monday. “The lines of the Energy Wave come together organically, evoking the different communities we serve with warm, bright, and inviting colors. The new Delmarva Power logo that we’ve adopted serves as a modernized logo aligned with all Exelon utilities, reflecting a renewed commitment to our customers, employees and the communities we serve — continuing our focus on the future.”
However, McCoy noted that the changes will have no impact on customer service and reliability of the company, which has more than 42,000 customers in Cecil County.
“We will continue to invest in our critical infrastructure,” he said. The move is not about saving money, but rather modernizing the company’s infrastructure, according to McCoy.
“The changes at Exelon will have no material impact on customers,” he said, but added it also does not change plans to seek a rate increase from the Maryland Public Service Commission.
Mark Rodgers, spokesman for Constellation, said that the utility is now in charge of the licensing of the Conowingo Dam and the operation of the fish lifts, as well as the public park property on the Harford County side of the Susquehanna River. He said the 60 employees at the dam won’t be affected much by the change.
“It’s a new name on their hardhats,” Rodgers said. “There are no operational changes to how employees are doing their jobs.” The public would merely see the name change on signage, he added.
Exelon still has ownership of Atlantic City Electric, PepCo, PECO, BGE and ComEd, McCoy said.
Constellation maintains its headquarters in Baltimore and will continue to work toward elimination of its carbon footprint.
“The future health and prosperity of our nation is inextricably linked to our success in eliminating carbon pollution, and our entire focus will be on helping our customers and communities achieve that goal,” said Joseph Dominguez, CEO of Constellation. “Our clean generation fleet and leading customer-facing platform are the foundation on which we will sustain and grow our business. Today begins an exciting transition for our company and employees as we affirm our mission to accelerate the transition to a carbon-free future and advance economic progress and equity in the communities we serve.”
Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station in Delta, Pa. also made the move from Exelon to Constellation.
The separation was considered completed on Feb. 1. No money changed hands. Instead, Stokes said there was a stock award.
“All Exelon shareholders retained their current shares of Exelon stock. In connection with the separation, Exelon shareholders received one share of Constellation common stock for every three shares of Exelon common stock held at the close of business on Jan. 20, 2022, the record date for the distribution,” Stokes said.
Constellation, with the split, became a publicly traded company. Representatives were given the honor of ringing the closing bell on the New York Stock Exchange Feb. 2. The company appears on Nasdaq as CEG, Rodgers said.
