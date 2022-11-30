ELKTON — Evan Milburn was taken aback by the level of support his induction into his alma mater’s Wall of Fame garnered last Tuesday.
“This is absolutely amazing,” Milburn said. “I didn’t know you only had one a year. In fact, the one lady next to me, my wife and I babysat her when she was a baby. So, it means a lot to us. I know at least four or five or six of them personally from over the years. It’s just a tremendous, tremendous honor. And I’ve been in the Hall of Fame of international, national, but this hits close to home.”
Milburn is the most recent of many alumni to be inducted into Elkton High School’s Wall of Fame for their accomplishments either in school or out of school.
Milburn was honored for being one of the first classes to graduate from the current EHS building back in 1959, as well as being part of a large orchard farm that has been in his family for five generations.
“Evan Milburn joined his family’s multi-generational business at Milburn Orchards while he was still a student in high school,” Alexis Swann, one of EHS’ senior National Honor Society members, said. “Following his graduation from Elkton High School in 1959, he became co-owner with his brother John Milburn. Under their ownership of Milburn Orchards, they established a growing orchard in 1902, increased his acreage and evolved into a leader in agri-tourism.”
Swann noted that, under the brothers’ leadership, Milburn Orchards has expanded its acreage and become a leading destination for agri-tourism in the county. Already a familiar stop for many Cecil Countians, the orchard draws people from Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and even New Jersey to pick fruit, browse the shop or enjoy the family-centric playgrounds and activities on the property.
Milburn’s hard work and dedication to his orchard was recognized at a national level. He was the featured grower in American Fruit Growers magazine in 1989 and was named Growing Produces Apple Grower of the Year in 2008.
The Wall of Fame selection process is conducted by a committee that sits down to review applications and discuss who would be a good candidate.
“Every year, the committee for the Wall of Fame will sit down, and we’ll go through all the applications that we receive for that year,” Jim Leitgeb, EHS’ principal, said. “This year, we unanimously decided that Evan was a great fit for our Wall of Fame.”
Milburn was overcome with emotion to be honored in front of his fellow alumni and classmates.
“I didn’t think it was gonna be a great deal, because I just told my family,” Milburn said. “Then my daughter told one of the classmates and he called all these people who sent letters out. I did not know that, I thought my family were going to be the only ones here. I’m glad they showed up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.